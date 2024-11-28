I've been reviewing electric scooters for 5 years and these are the best Black Friday deals

I've been testing the best electric scooters since before the exploded in popularity. Back then, there were far fewer options, so you were stuck with just a couple of brands.

Now, however, you have a wealth of choices, and a lot of my favorite models are on sale for Black Friday. For example, my favorite scooter overall, the NIU KQi Air, is on sale for $949 at Amazon — a price cut of $450! Why do I like it so much? It's very light (less than 30 pounds), yet has a great range and enough power to get you up hills with ease.

If you're looking for an electric scooter for your kid, I (and the kids who tested it) love the Segway C2 Lite, which is on sale for $119 at Amazon. That's a discount of 20% and the lowest price it's ever been.

Those are just two of my favorite picks. Read on for more Black Friday electric scooter deals, and be sure to check out all of our Black Friday deals on everything from TVs to toys.

Hiboy S2 (★★★★☆): was $399 now $284 at Amazon This is one of my favorite picks if you're looking for an electric scooter under $400. In my Hiboy S2 review, I noted that it's not going to win any awards, but it's a very capable model for those who want something light and cheap, and don't have many hills to climb. It has a 350W motor and a max range of 22 miles. Like many other scooters, you can also customize it using an app.