I've been reviewing electric scooters for 5 years and these are the best Black Friday deals
I've been testing the best electric scooters since before the exploded in popularity. Back then, there were far fewer options, so you were stuck with just a couple of brands.
Now, however, you have a wealth of choices, and a lot of my favorite models are on sale for Black Friday. For example, my favorite scooter overall, the NIU KQi Air, is on sale for $949 at Amazon — a price cut of $450! Why do I like it so much? It's very light (less than 30 pounds), yet has a great range and enough power to get you up hills with ease.
If you're looking for an electric scooter for your kid, I (and the kids who tested it) love the Segway C2 Lite, which is on sale for $119 at Amazon. That's a discount of 20% and the lowest price it's ever been.
Those are just two of my favorite picks. Read on for more Black Friday electric scooter deals, and be sure to check out all of our Black Friday deals on everything from TVs to toys.
- Segway C2 Lite: was $169 now $119
- GoTrax GKS: was $149 now $125 at Amazon
- Hiboy S2: was $399 now $284 at Amazon
- NIU KQi3 Max: was $999 now $599 at Amazon
- Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2: was $999 now $799 at Amazon
- NIU KQi Air: was $1,399 now $949
- Apollo City: was $1,899 now $1,519 at Best Buy
Best electric scooter! My choice for the best electric scooter is now on sale for a hefty discount. In my NIU KQi Air review, I heaped praise on this model for its great range and smooth ride performance. It's super light, coming in at 26.5 pounds, which makes it one of the most portable scooters around. You also get useful turn signals and anti-theft features. I should note that this deal is for the gray version of the scooter.
Our top pick among the best electric scooters for kids, the C2 Lite has a great design and a top speed of 10 MPH, as well as two settings for beginner riders. It's best for kids from 6-10 years old weighing up to 110 pounds. At $119, it's $50 off its regular price.
This is one of my favorite picks if you're looking for an electric scooter under $400. In my Hiboy S2 review, I noted that it's not going to win any awards, but it's a very capable model for those who want something light and cheap, and don't have many hills to climb. It has a 350W motor and a max range of 22 miles. Like many other scooters, you can also customize it using an app.
One of my favorite scooters overall is 40% off in this Black Friday sale. It offers lots of power for getting up hills, plus the range to get you anywhere you need to go. In my NIU KQi3 Max review, I really liked its disc brakes, which help it stop fast and look great.
I reviewed the 2023 version of the Apollo City, and it rapidly became my daily driver. It has an excellent range, is really powerful, and with a top speed of around 32 MPH, it's fast enough to keep up with most local traffic. Plus, it has a turn signal in both the handlebars and the deck, so you're much more visible to drivers.
In our GoTrax GKS review, we liked it for its innovative safety mechanism: Your kid has to be standing on two pads on the deck in order for the scooter to move. However, its rubber tires made for a bit of a bumpier ride.
Need an E-Scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 43 miles. My Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review also praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that this E-Scooter is rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.