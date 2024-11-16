Black Friday sales are slashing the prices of e-bikes and scooters — shop the best deals up to $500 off
Models from Segway, Hiboy and NIU are topping our list
Black Friday will be here before we know it — and if you're looking top shop some of the best electric scooters and the best electric bikes, you've come to the right place. It's no secret that these zippy and convenient devices can be pricey, but fortunately, Black Friday sales are offering major markdowns.
Some of our favorite deals are from popular brands like Razor, Segway, NIU and Hiboy. For example, you can get the Hiboy S2 on sale for $299 at Best Buy. We called this a value-packed scooter in our Hiboy S2 review, and it's even better after a $200 discount. If it's an e-bike you're after, we recommend snagging the Rad Power RadExpand 5 — which we named of the best folding electric bikes — for $500 off.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite e-bike and scooter deals you can shop ahead of Black Friday. Note: Amazon is taking $25 off eligible outdoor gear priced at $100 or more. So make sure to look for that on-page Amazon promo code when applicable.
Best electric scooter deals
The best electric scooter for kids is now over $40 off. This great intro scooter has a quiet 100W motor, a sturdy build, and enough battery life to keep your kid entertained for hours — safely, of course. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
Rated for up to 12 miles on a single charge, the GXL V2 features a large console, long battery life, a one-step folding mechanism and a zippy max speed of 15.5mph. The 8.5-inch anti-flat tires provide more cushion than a traditional air tire, and the frame is capable of handling humans up to 220 pounds. Sporting an average rating of 4.2 stars (from 4K+ ratings), this popular e-scooter walks the walk and talks the talk. For more details, check out our full Gotrax GXL V2 review. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
An excellent choice for commuters, the Segway Ninebot Kick Scooter E2 Plus is on sale for $299 at Amazon. Its 350W motor can reach a top speed of 15.5 mph, so it's not the most powerful, but could be a good option for teens. However, one of its most fun features is its set of RGB lights under the footboard — it lets you light up the night with a full rainbow of beautiful colors. Note: this has sold for $279 in the past. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
This excellent budget scooter is even cheaper right now. In our Hiboy S2 review, we noted that this is a very capable model for those who want something light and cheap, and don't have many hills to climb. It has a 350W motor and a max range of 22 miles. Like many other scooters, you can also customize it using an app.
One of the best all-around electric scooters we've tested is $150 off in this sale. In the Niu QKi3 Max review, we said this model offers lots of power for getting up hills, plus the range to get you anywhere you need to go. Our editor also really liked its disc brakes, which help it stop fast and look great.
Need a scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 43 miles. In the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review, we praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that it's rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
Our pick for the best electric scooter is now on sale for a hefty discount. In the NIU KQi Air review, Tom's Guide Editor in Chief Mike Prospero loved this model for its great range and smooth ride performance. It's super light, coming in at 26.5 pounds, which makes it one of the most portable scooters around. You also get useful turn signals and anti-theft features.
Best electric bike deals
Ready for some adventure? The Hiboy P6 fat-tire ebike features a sturdy-yet-lightweight aluminum alloy frame and powerful 750W Bafang motor that’ll let you cruise through the woods at up to 28mph (up to 31 miles in full electric mode, or up to 62 miles in pure pedal assist mode). The removable 48V 13Ah lithium-ion battery has a waterproof rating of IPX5, and the high-strength hydraulic suspension front fork will help keep bumps at bay.
In our Lectric XP 3.0 review, we said that while it's not the lightest at 64 pounds, it is compact and has a range of up to 65 miles. We also liked its hydraulic disc brakes, better gearing, and a rear hub motor that delivers 500 Watts of power.
One of the best budget electric bikes is now even less. In our Ride1Up Turris review, we loved its powerful 750-watt motor, built-in headlight, fenders, and comfortable riding setup. Its 48V, 12.8Ah battery also offers a pretty good range, even when you're using the throttle a lot. It's a great commuter bike. This deal only applies to the gray step-over model.
One of the best folding electric bikes is now a whopping $500 off. In our RadExpand 5 review, we thought its motor was powerful and responsive, and the bike folded up more compactly than its competitors. One of our chief complaints was its price — which makes now a great time to pick one up.
