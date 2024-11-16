Black Friday sales are slashing the prices of e-bikes and scooters — shop the best deals up to $500 off

Black Friday will be here before we know it — and if you're looking top shop some of the best electric scooters and the best electric bikes, you've come to the right place. It's no secret that these zippy and convenient devices can be pricey, but fortunately, Black Friday sales are offering major markdowns.

Some of our favorite deals are from popular brands like Razor, Segway, NIU and Hiboy. For example, you can get the Hiboy S2 on sale for $299 at Best Buy. We called this a value-packed scooter in our Hiboy S2 review, and it's even better after a $200 discount. If it's an e-bike you're after, we recommend snagging the Rad Power RadExpand 5 — which we named of the best folding electric bikes — for $500 off.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite e-bike and scooter deals you can shop ahead of Black Friday. Note: Amazon is taking $25 off eligible outdoor gear priced at $100 or more. So make sure to look for that on-page Amazon promo code when applicable.

Best electric scooter deals

Gotrax GXL V2 Series: was $349 now $219 at Amazon US Rated for up to 12 miles on a single charge, the GXL V2 features a large console, long battery life, a one-step folding mechanism and a zippy max speed of 15.5mph. The 8.5-inch anti-flat tires provide more cushion than a traditional air tire, and the frame is capable of handling humans up to 220 pounds. Sporting an average rating of 4.2 stars (from 4K+ ratings), this popular e-scooter walks the walk and talks the talk. For more details, check out our full Gotrax GXL V2 review. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price. Read more ▼

Segway Ninebot Kick Scooter E2 Plus: was $399 now $274 at Amazon US An excellent choice for commuters, the Segway Ninebot Kick Scooter E2 Plus is on sale for $299 at Amazon. Its 350W motor can reach a top speed of 15.5 mph, so it's not the most powerful, but could be a good option for teens. However, one of its most fun features is its set of RGB lights under the footboard — it lets you light up the night with a full rainbow of beautiful colors. Note: this has sold for $279 in the past. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price. Read more ▼

Best electric bike deals

Hiboy P6 Electric Bike: was $1,399 now $939 at Amazon US Ready for some adventure? The Hiboy P6 fat-tire ebike features a sturdy-yet-lightweight aluminum alloy frame and powerful 750W Bafang motor that’ll let you cruise through the woods at up to 28mph (up to 31 miles in full electric mode, or up to 62 miles in pure pedal assist mode). The removable 48V 13Ah lithium-ion battery has a waterproof rating of IPX5, and the high-strength hydraulic suspension front fork will help keep bumps at bay. Read more ▼