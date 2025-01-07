Segway’s new performance driven electric scooter is a speed demon on wheels — 0 to 30 mph in under 4 seconds

CES 2025 is well underway and Segway-Ninebot isn’t wasting any time introducing its next-generation electric scooters to the world. You’re going to want to strap your helmet tighter riding them, just because of how they’re turbocharged in more ways than one to deliver longer range and faster speeds.

While those top-of-the-line models are feature packed, the rest of the new lineup gets an upgrade as well. Its commuter escooters look stylish, all while focusing on range and speed to give them a more balanced ride for your money. Here’s all the new electric scooters coming soon.

Segway GT3 Pro and GT3

(Image credit: Segway)

Like we said, these new electric scooters are on steroids and take riding to a whole new level. The Segway GT3 Pro leads the way with its mind-bending acceleration that gets it from 0 to 30 mph in 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 49.7 miles per hour. Believe us when we say that you’re going to want to hold on tight because at these speeds, you’re going to be flying on the roads. It’s all thanks to its dual 3,500-watt motors. It also has a range of 86 miles from its 2,160Wh battery.

If this is too much scooter for you to handle, the Segway GT3 would be your next option for a performance driven electric scooter. It’s still incredibly fast and blessed with endurance due to its top speed of 31 mph and 45 miles of range. And even though it’s not quite as fast from a complete stop, its 0 to 30 mph time of 9 seconds is still no joke.

Both models include a suite of smart features, including Bluetooth connectivity to your phone, 2.4-inch displays, and real-time riding stats like your speed, navigation, and range. The GT3 is available for preorder right now through Segway’s online store for $1,699 with an extra $200 off discount for a limited time — bringing down its cost to $1,499. As for the GT3 Pro? It’s coming sometime in spring/summer 2025, but its pricing will be disclosed later.

Segway Max G3

(Image credit: Segway)

Targeted to a broader range of rides, the Segway Max G3 is technically the company’s flagship model — mainly due to how it balances performance and value. Thanks to its dual hydraulic shock absorbers and SegRide stability enhancement system, it makes for a much smoother ride when the road’s a bit bumpy. However, it still outperforms its predecessor with a top speed of 28 mph and 50 miles of range.

The Max G3 also comes with its own set of smart features, including a multi-function display, AirLock, and Apple Find My support. Segway’s also not shy to add a bit of style with this model, since it boasts a 360-degree lighting system with underglow lighting to make you visible on the road at night. It’ll be available in spring 2025, but pricing has yet to be disclosed at this time.

Ninebot F3 and E3 Series

(Image credit: Segway)

Commuter scooters are the lifeline for many folks in larger cities and towns, so the Segway F3 and E3 Series are upgraded to satisfy their needs to get to their destination in a timely manner.

Starting with the Ninebot F3 and F3 Pro, they’re comfortable to ride thanks to their front hydraulic and rear elastomer suspension — as well as a longer footboard. They have a range of 44 miles and a top cruising speed of 20 mph, making them all the more ideal for commuters.

Meanwhile, the Nineboth E3 and E3 Pro have one-click folding designs that make them a breeze to store or carry around, while an underglow lighting keeps them in sight at night. Both the F3 and E3 series are expected to come in at entry-level pricing, but exact details will come as we near their release in spring/summer 2025.