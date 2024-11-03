Does size matter? What to look for when buying a kitchen range

There’s lots to think about if you’re in the market for one of the best electric ranges or best gas ranges . It’s an appliance that is worth careful consideration, as you’ll want to ensure it covers your needs now and in the future.

Kitchen ranges can vary in price markedly, but no matter how much you invest, whether you go for a budget or premium range, you’ll want to make the right choice. Even though aesthetics are important, as a range often takes center stage in a kitchen, the main priority is choosing a range with enough capacity.

We’ve called on the experts to share their advice on buying the best gas or electric range for your household.

Forrest Webber, founder of The Trade Table , says, “Buying a range is like finding a partner: you want something reliable, with enough space for all your needs and the ability to handle whatever chaos you throw at it.”

Range capacity

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Ranges vary, but you can expect a standard range to measure 30 inches wide. “This is just the right size to fit into most kitchens,” says Webber, “without making you feel like you need to renovate your entire house.”

They also tend to have an oven capacity between 4.8 and 5.8 cubic feet. “That’s enough room to roast a turkey or bake several trays of cookies.”

Webber adds that this capacity is ideal for a regular home cook.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why does oven capacity vary?

“Brands design ovens based on the features they want to include, such as convection fans, double ovens, or fancy sliding racks. These variations take up space, so capacity can shift depending on whether your oven is a minimalist or an overachiever.”

It will also depend on whether the oven contains a warming or storage drawer, as these two extras will take up additional space. They are both practical additions, but if it’s capacity you’re after, you might want to forgo a warming drawer to heat plates or prove dough to fit in an extra large turkey.

Whirlpool WGE745C0FS: was $1,899 now $1,298 @ AJ Madison

This electric range is recommended as the best appliance with two ovens in our buying guide. It has a overall capacity of 6.7 cubic feet, and has 5 stovetop burners, providing plenty of space for family meals. Although you do sacrifice a storage drawer.



Large ranges

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re ambitious and enjoy cooking for a crowd, or if you just like the idea of having a range that looks ‘professional’, you’ll be interested in upping the capacity and buying a larger range.

Three other sizes of larger ranges are available, ranging from 36 to 60 inches wide. An extra 36 inches will give you an oven capacity between 5.8 and 6.5 cubic feet. Webber says you’ll also get more on the cooktop and can expect 5 or 6 burners, giving you greater scope and space to juggle pans.



But if that isn’t enough, you could opt for a 48-inch range. “These have dual ovens with a combined capacity of 7 to 9 cubic feet and 6 to 8 burners,” says Webber. You can also expect a griddle, which will give you more versatility with the food you cook.

However, if you’re a serious cook, then you can up your game with a 60-inch range. Webber explains that just like 48-inch ranges, they have dual ovens but 9 to 11 cubic feet capacity. He describes them as the “limousine of ranges — great if you like cooking multiple dishes at once.”

What should you look out for when buying a range

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“The first thing to do is look at your kitchen and see how much room you have,” says Glenn Lewis, President of Mr. Appliance and Neighborly .

If you’re doing a complete kitchen remodel, you won’t have too much of an issue, but if you’re replacing like-for-like, you’ll be restricted with the width size you already have. However, this doesn’t mean you won’t be able to find a range with a larger oven capacity, as this will depend on the design of the individual model.



Capacity matters

“Capacity matters, but it depends on what you like to cook,” says Webber. He explains, “If you regularly roast, bake, or do some ‘oven gymnastics’ with multiple dishes, opt for something 5.5 cubic feet or larger. If your go-to is one-pot meals and cooktop sautés, invest in a cooktop with more burners or a griddle.”

Lewis agrees that your choice of the range will depend on what and how you cook, “Frequent bakers or those who prepare large meals may need larger ovens, while diverse cooking styles might benefit from additional cooktop options.”

Monogram ZGP366NTSS Gas Convection Range: $7,100 @ Best Buy

If budget isn't an issue this 36-inch gas range will create a professional aesthetic in your kitchen and give you 6.2 cubic feet of capacity and 6 burners, with two high-powered burners offering 23,000 Btu. The oven is large enough to fit commercial size baking sheets — ideal for cooking large batches of cookies.



What’s the right size range for your household?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Putting aside whether you like the look of the professional styling of larger ranges, whether you need to capacity or not, with the help of the experts, we’ve put together a short guide on what range capacity is best for small and large families and for those who like to entertain.

Small families (1-2 people): A 30-inch range with a 4-5 cubic feet capacity will give you enough space for the essentials without overwhelming your space.

Standard families (3-4 people): A 30-36-inch range should be sufficient, but look for an oven capacity of at least 5-6 cubic feet.

Entertainers: A larger 48-60-inch range will give you the oven capacity you need to entertain and host Thanksgiving while also giving you 6 or more burners to ensure everyone’s tastes are catered for.

Mueller 48-inch Freestanding Double Gas Range: was $3,987 now $3,389 @ Home Depot

This 48-inch gas range offers two ovens. The primary oven measures 30 inches and provides 4.2 cubic feet of capacity, with the second oven providing 2.5 cubic feet. On top you'll find 8 burners, offering 6,000 to 20,000 Btu. It also houses a removable double-sided griddle that can be positioned across two cast-iron grates. The range has a stainless steel finish with control knobs in smart blue.

Extra functionality to consider

Once you’ve determined the best oven capacity for your needs, it’s worth considering extra features.

Double ovens

How about a double rather than a single oven? Webber says it’s the perfect setup for holiday feasts, “Two ovens mean double the baking power — pie in one, roast in the other.

For even greater flexibility, you could consider the Samsung NX60A6751SS gas range with a single oven that splits in two for cooking separate dishes.

Warming drawers

A warming drawer is a great addition, but if you only have space for a 30-inch range, be sure you don’t mind losing out on the oven capacity.

Bridge burners

Webber explains that bridge burners connect two burners to house large griddles or long pans on a cooktop, “They are great for making pancakes that stretch from one burner to the next or when you want to cook a lot of sausages.”

Built-in griddle or grill

This setup will give you greater versatility to cook breakfast burritos and sear steak using fewer pans.