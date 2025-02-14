Jura just unveiled a new coffee maker that could make you ditch Starbucks forever

Jura makes the most luxurious bean to cup machines that brew with the touch of a button. The Swiss brand delivers quintessential Swiss quality, and makes some of the few bean-to-cup espresso machines that our Homes editor would enthusiastically recommend. From cold brewing to quiet grinding, these machines are expensive, but they offer a premium experience. And the brand's latest produdct, Jura J10, might just be its most versatile let.

There's no U.S. launch date yet, but we expect the J10 will be available outside Europe in a matter of months. In the U.K. it's priced at £1,795 (which works out at $2,200), and it has a lot to offer. There are 42 different hot and cold drink options that'll rival even the most impressive barista and coffee shop. Plus, you can even add flavored syrup using the Sweet Foam function, flavoring your milk foam with the type and amount of syrup you want. So, if you're partial to a vanilla latte done the right way then the Jura J10 is stepping up to take your order.

Jura J10: £1,795 at jura.com The Jura J10 steps things up a notch when it comes to cold and hot brew options. In fact, it's got 42 different coffees on offer, as well as syrup-infused beverages. Using the brand's Sweet Foam and Cold Brew technology, this bean to cup machine does it all — at the touch of a button. Currently only available in the U.K. and yet to launch in the U.S..

More options than a Starbucks

(Image credit: Jura)

One of the biggest complaints you might face when purchasing a bean-to-cup coffee machine is that there are specific coffee orders from your local Starbucks that you simply can't replicate. Well, with 42 different drinks available, across cold and hot brews, the Jura J10 is a truly competitive option.

Yes, when we got our hands on the Jura J8 Twin we got to take advantage of the brand's Sweet Foam option, but it didn't make cold brews. And while the Jura Z10 did, it didn't do it this way. Using the Cold Extraction Process, the J10 pulses cold water slowly through freshly ground coffee under high pressure — creating what Jura describe as "refreshing, energizing, and wonderfully balanced in aroma."

When it comes to the Sweet Foam function, you get to add a flavored milk foam during preparation, choosing the type and amount of syrup to suit your coffee-drinking needs. Intensely vanilla? Don't mind if we do.

This at-home barista mixes premium materials with a sleek user interface where you can quite simply order your coffee with the press of a button. Plus, there's the One-Touch milk cleaning, a Coffee Eye sensor that'll detect the cup and make suggestions based on its position and aroma control monitoring the consistency of the grind and recommending a setting from 'mild' or 'intense'. With all these new features, we can't wait to get our hands on one.

Jura's most capable machine yet

The Jura J10 means you can get syrup infused coffee at the touch of a button (Image credit: Jura)

Where the Jura J10 will stand against competitors, we'll have to wait and see. With some of the best coffee makers, like the Ninja Luxe Café offering hot and cold brews or our top pick the Fellow Aiden making an unbelievably dreamy drip coffee, there's a lot of great coffee to be brewed.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But how about cold and hot brews with syrup infusion? Well, when our Homes editor tried the Jura J8 Twin with this game-changing feature, she said: 'I'm never going back.' Adding: 'I definitely noticed it was a subtler and more balanced flavour than I'm used to from my coffee shop orders.'

Combining both the hot and cold brews with the syrup infusion certainly makes for Jura's most capable machine yet and we'll reserve our judgement for when we get our hands on one for a full review. Watch this coffee-making space!