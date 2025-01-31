Make hot chocolate like a barista — using your espresso machine

With National Hot Chocolate Day fast approaching, there's no better time to elevate your hot chocolate game by using that espresso machine sitting on your counter.

While most people think these machines are just for coffee, they're actually perfect for creating rich, frothy hot chocolate that rivals your favorite coffee shop's version.

Using the steam wand, you can transform simple ingredients into a luxurious drink that's perfect for those cold winter evening, or a quick treat. The secret lies in using the same milk-steaming technique baristas use for lattes, combined with quality hot chocolate powder or chocolate flakes.

Whether you're celebrating National Hot Chocolate Day or just craving something sweet, here's how to craft the perfect hot chocolate using your espresso machine.

1. Prepare your hot chocolate ingredients (Image: © Pexels) Start with 300ml of fresh, cold milk in your steaming jug. Add two heaped tablespoons (20g) of hot chocolate powder, or for a more indulgent treat, you can use chocolate flakes. If you're using chocolate flakes, remember quality ingredients make a significant difference in the final taste, so choose your chocolate carefully.

2. Steam to perfection (Image: © Future) Using your espresso machine's steam wand, heat the milk and chocolate mixture. The key is to create a smooth, velvety texture while incorporating the chocolate completely. You'll know it's ready when the jug becomes too hot to touch for more than a second — this indicates the perfect drinking temperature.

3. Pour your hot chocolate (Image: © Future) Once heated, pour your barista-style hot choc into your favorite mug or cup. The mixture should be smooth and consistently heated throughout, with a silky texture similar to a well-made latte.

4. Add optional toppings (Image: © Getty Images) Why not Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day by making your drink extra special? You could add a generous swirl of whipped cream, a sprinkle of chocolate shavings, and marshmallows for that classic hot chocolate vibe. If you prefer a more modest hot chocolate, you can still elevate it with syrups like caramel and vanilla, or a simple dusting of cinnamon.

5. Try a mocha (Image: © Future) For coffee lovers, turn your hot chocolate into a mocha by adding a double espresso shot before the toppings. This creates a perfect blend of chocolate and coffee — add your favorite toppings or enjoy the mocha on its own!

Pro tips...

Keep your milk jug clean between uses for the best texture

Use cold milk for better steaming results

Experiment with different chocolate types to find your perfect blend

Clean your steam wand immediately after use

Now you've learned how to make a hot chocolate using your espresso machine, why not explore some of our other coffee-focused articles.

