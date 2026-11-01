Early Black Friday deal: this Editor's Choice Breville coffee machine is now AU$449.10 using our exclusive code

Welcome to deals season, my friends! Discounts have officially started trickling in ahead of Black Friday (November 27), and we've already spotted fantastic prices on coffee machines and accessories.

One of the big brands in this space, Breville, is slashing prices on its automatic and manual coffee machines, grinders and accessories throughout November and into December, so now's an excellent time to upgrade your coffee-making station.

The most enticing deal — and one that's caught my eye — is on the Breville Bambino Plus. Now down from AU$549 to AU$499, this compact espresso machine was awarded 4.5 stars in our review for being beginner-friendly and easy to master right out of the box. But what makes this deal even sweeter is that we here at Tom's Guide have an extra ace up our sleeve in the form of an exclusive coupon code.

By using our Breville 10% off voucher and entering your unique code at checkout, you'll knock an extra AU$49.90 off Breville's discounted price. This brings the total down to AU$449.10, or AU$99.90 off the Bambino Plus' initial RRP.

Don't wait too long to secure this Breville bargain, though, as this price disappears at midnight on December 6, 2026.

This machine is ideal for beginner baristas, as it lays out the espresso and milk groundwork. Sure, if you're an intermediate or experienced coffee connoisseur, you might find this espresso maker less precise and less concentrated than more premium or advanced machines. However, if you're just starting your coffee-brewing journey and you're not too worried about the artistry, this machine delivers delicious and fresh espresso every time.

It's worth noting that you'll need a dedicated grinder to go alongside the Bambino Plus, and Breville's Dose Control Pro is a fine companion. Now discounted to AU$179.10 with our exclusive code, the Dose Control Pro offers 60 precise grind settings for ultimate customisation and control over your espresso.

If you're looking for more early Black Friday Breville deals, I've curated some of my favourite offers in the list below. Do note that to score the deepest discounts outlined here, you'll need to use one of our unique 10% off Breville coupon codes at checkout.

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