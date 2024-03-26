You can try Cyberpunk 2077 for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X soon

To say that Cyberpunk 2077 had a rocky launch would be an understatement. After extensive patches and tweaks, CD Projekt Red finally made the game live up to the initial hype. The game developer took to X to announce that in an effort to get more people to try out its RPG, the company is offering a free trial on current-gen consoles.

This means Xbox Series X|Xbox Series S and PS5 gamers will be eligible, while PS4 and Xbox One players will have to sit this one out. If you want to sample the game to see how much it has improved, this upcoming weekend is the perfect time to try it out.

The trial period is from Thursday, March 28, at 8 AM PDT through Sunday, March 31, at 11:59 PDT, which is more than enough time to complete the limited demo. The demo is limited to the first five hours of the game, which is plenty of time to get a feel for how well it runs on your console.

Try out #Cyberpunk2077 for free!Get a taste of Night City in a free trial coming soon to @PlayStation 5 and @Xbox Series X|S. Deets below 👇 pic.twitter.com/CTcs2Sm3ZJMarch 25, 2024 See more

Thankfully, you don’t need to PlayStation Plus or Xbox GamePass to try the game. Even if you’re a console gamer who doesn’t like to spend money on subscriptions, you can still try out CyberPunk 2077.

We're unsure if the 5-hour limit is based on getting to a certain point in the game and then stopping or if you can get as far as you want within the 5-hour time limit. Once the demo drops, we'll be able to learn more about how it works, but for now, it's a chance to play a AAA RPG for free, which is nothing to complain about.

I skipped Cyberpunk 2077 for the launch period when it was having issues and decided to dive in about two months ago. It was absolutely worth the wait, as the game is fantastic. It ran as smoothly as you'd expect on my Xbox Series X. According to reports, the same is also true for PlayStation 5.

Overall, the well-written story and interesting characters make for an engaging experience. The fun gameplay makes it a truly enjoyable title. If you've managed to go this far without playing the game, you should absolutely download the demo and give it a shot. Just be warned that you'll almost certainly be hooked on Cyberpunk 2077 after playing the first 5 hours, and you'll want to buy the full experience. And don't forget about the Phantom Liberty DLC that gives you even more fun.

