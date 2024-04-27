NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #55 (Saturday, April 27, 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? While today's Strands wasn't as tricky as yesterday's horrorshow, it did take me a bit longer than previous puzzles as I got the wrong end of the stick with the theme.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #55, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #55, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #55.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #55 is... "Call me?".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: That's mister to you!

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

QUOTE

TRIAL

MADE

SEAM

FESS

PROSE

DREAM

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'T' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's TITLES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #55?

Drumroll, please...

QUEEN

SENATOR

PROFESSOR

DOCTOR

REVEREND

ADMIRAL

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was TITLES.

Clues used: 1.

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Another tough-ish puzzle here, but unlike yesterday's, it was down to the ambiguous clue and not me being unfamiliar with the words!

My first thought on seeing "Call me?" was that this was about communication or dating. I had a scout for "telephone" and "valentines" but got absolutely nowhere, so eventually had to use a clue.

Once QUEEN was revealed, it clicked into place, and I immediately got the spangram: TITLES. After that, it was just a case of knocking them off one by one (though I did briefly get stuck trying to spell out SENOR in the bottom right corner!)

I spotted SENATOR to the right of QUEEN, and then PROFESSOR to complete the bottom half of the puzzle.

Moving to the top half, DOCTOR immediately jumped out at me, but the final two took me a little while. I took a wrong turn on REVEREND a couple of times, but got there in the end, and then I was just left with decoding the anagram of the last seven letters: LRAIDAM.

I got there in the end, spelling out ADMIRAL and finishing the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

