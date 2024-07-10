Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Wednesday, July 10, #395

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on July 10 for puzzle #395 are on the rollercoaster that is this week's Connections puzzles, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.7 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #394, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #395. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Future likelihood

: Future likelihood 🟩 Green : Back talk

: Back talk 🟦 Blue : Fish

: Fish 🟪 Purple: Components of eyeglasses

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: With a dip in difficulty, lean into a relaxing trip to a river or lake, make sure your glasses are clean and don't talk to your mother like that.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #395?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Future likelihood: Chance, forecast, outlook, prospect

Chance, forecast, outlook, prospect 🟩 Back talk: Attitude, cheek, lip, sass

Attitude, cheek, lip, sass 🟦 Fish: Bass, fluke, perch, pike

Bass, fluke, perch, pike 🟪 Components of eyeglasses: Bridge, lens, rim, temple

I don't believe that I've ever gotten the yellow category last. A few times in my Connections career it's been next to last but never the final completed category.

It didn't have to go that way as I had forecast, outlook and prospect selected first. I could not tell you why I stopped but I saw the Back Talk connections while moving to the last 'chance' of yellow. Instead, I cleared it and hit attitude, cheek, lip and sass. It's very crossword-ese.

I grew up wearing glasses due to a form of astigmatism, instead of returning to yellow, I jumped over to purple which contains glasses parts; bridge, lens, rim and temple. It was quite recognizable.

The way the grid fell immediately had fluke, perch and pike next to one another. It was easy to grab bass after that.

Then of course, yellow became a rote fill from there.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #394, which had a difficulty rating of 3.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I have mentioned before that I take a Magic Eye image approach to solving Connections. If I'm being honest, that may have been the only way that I was able to solve today's puzzle after how gently easy yesterday's went.

I also tend to start at the bottom of the grid. So, I saw the word 'mane' and immediately started looking for other "hair" words. Mop and tangle came pretty quick. I struggled to find "shock" but when I did, down went the green category.

The yellow category was an easy find after that with journal, log, record and register all falling pretty close to each other in the remaining grid.

And then I hit trouble. For three straight strike, I couldn't see the answers. I had a combination of three blue answers and one purple.

I did fall for the verb trap, so at various points I had scrub, weed, trimmer, cheer, and hog in and out of my lineup and I refused to let go of it like a dog with a bone.

Personally, I tend to struggle with the Word minus a Letter or Prefixes. So, I just could not see the blue category and its TV shows.

So, I took a break and looked at the purple words that I wasn't using. Maze and fund never crossed my verb-addled mind. I'll admit my last guess was a Hail Mary where I threw in hog and trimmer because I couldn't think of anything else. I feel I should have gotten purple on general. But I was in a Connections haze.

The blue category was a rote, if bitter fill after that. Cheer(s), Friend(s), Scrub(s) and Weed(s).