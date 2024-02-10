Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Saturday, February 10, #244

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 10 for puzzle #244 are slightly more challenging than yesterday's, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.2 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #243, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #244. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow: Birds of a feather that tell together

Birds of a feather that tell together 🟩 Green: Feeling like a sardine here

Feeling like a sardine here 🟦 Blue: Stretch and breathe

Stretch and breathe 🟪 Purple: In the air tonight

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Alright then, here's a larger hint: Look for connections that might fly over your head at first. And when you think about stretching the truth or telling a tale, maybe just stretch your body instead.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #244?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Stool pigeon: Canary, fink, rat, snitch

Canary, fink, rat, snitch 🟩 Cram into a tight space: Jam, pack, squeeze, stuff

Jam, pack, squeeze, stuff 🟦 Yoga poses : Cat, cow, mountain, triangle

: Cat, cow, mountain, triangle 🟪 ____ fly: Butter, dragon, fire, horse

Today's Connections seemed a busy pet shop of words, with all manner of critters and creatures to choose from. There was no way I was going to be able to decide which of these animals were coming home with me, so I had to trim the herd first.

Ignoring their soft meows and gentle neighs, I went straight to the gossiping birds' section, where Snitch just couldn't keep his mouth shut. There, alongside Canary, Fink, and Rat, I found the yellow category, a nest of stool pigeons, notorious for singing to anyone who'd listen.

Feeling like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, I shimmied my way to the supplies aisle where Stuff, Jam, Squeeze, and Pack were all very tightly arranged. Obvious candidates to shove together into a category, I thought, and I was right.

Then, my streak hit a snag. The puzzle taunted me with partial matches that refused to make sense. Dragon, Fire, Mountain – they seemed to hint at a mythical landscape, but I couldn't find a fourth to complete the tale.

I juggled and rejigged the words in my mind, searching for a link. Butter...Fire...Spread? I was trying to butter too much bread with that line of thinking. A deep breath, and then it hit me – fly was the common denominator! Fire(fly), Dragon(fly), Horse(fly), and Butter(fly) were the airborne critters that completed the purple category.

All that remained were Triangle, Cow, Mountain, and Cat. What connection could they possibly have? Was it a poem, a song, a children's book? Only after a nudge from my wife, the yoga enthusiast, did the answer bend into position. They are all yoga poses, apparently. Cow? Really? Ok, then.

With that revelation, the final category contorted into place, and today's eventful trip to the pet store was over.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #243, which had a difficulty rating of 3.0 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today's brain-bender kicked off with a techno-twist – 'Ether Net Card' flashing before my eyes immediately. But was it a digital red herring? I had to compute further.

I caught Rewind and Shuffle cutting a rug in tandem, and Skip and Stop joined for a full-on button bash. And just like that, the yellow category grooved into place, hitting every beat.

Further exploration brought me into the broadcasting booth where words like Show, Air, Screen, and Run were airing out, neatly linking to make the green category.

🟨 Music player buttons: Rewind, shuffle, skip, stop

Rewind, shuffle, skip, stop 🟩 Broadcast: Air, run, screen, show

Air, run, screen, show 🟦 Things you can draw: Bath, card, curtain, picture

Bath, card, curtain, picture 🟪 Number anagrams: Eon, ether, net, tow

For the next group, I considered whether you can hang up a Picture, Card, Curtain, and a Net? It sounded like a decorator's inventory list gone wild. But then I realized – you can draw a Curtain, a Bath, a Card, and a Picture. We weren't meant to be hanging up things here, but drawing them!

The remaining words were a jumbled lot. I donned my linguistic fedora, channeled my inner word-whisperer, until – Eureka! – they're anagrams of numbers. The purple category was complete, and the puzzle was solved without a single digit out of place.