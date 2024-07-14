Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Monday, July 15, #400

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on July 15 for puzzle #400 are a smidge easier than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #399, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #400. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Regard as true

: Regard as true 🟩 Green : Facade

: Facade 🟦 Blue : Ways to secure a TV

: Ways to secure a TV 🟪 Purple: Liquor bottle sizes

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle is all about presentation — both literally and metaphorically. Some of the clues may remind you of card games, but that's a red herring; you should have another vice at the top of your mind.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #400?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Regard as true: Accept, believe, buy, trust

Accept, believe, buy, trust 🟩 Facade: Bluff, front, sham, show

Bluff, front, sham, show 🟦 Ways to secure a TV: Base, bracket, mount, stand

Base, bracket, mount, stand 🟪 Liquor bottle sizes: Fifth, handle, liter, pint

For the second day in a row, I correctly guessed the purple category on the first try, so I'm feeling like a damn genius right now. If Liter and Pint were enough of a clue that this was about liquids, Fifth drove the connection home that these are the kind of drinks you have where everybody knows your name.

After that came yellow, which could have been much trickier if the Connections crew had thrown in a few more red herrings. Believe and Trust are similar enough to get you on the right track, and Accept and Buy are the only other clues even remotely synonymous.

I admittedly stumbled my way into solving the blue category. I got as far as connecting Bracket, Mount, and Stand, but for some reason, Base didn't click for me until the second or third try.

The clues Bluff and Show originally got me thinking about poker, which is probably why the green category was the last one solved today.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #399, which had a difficulty rating of 2.6 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Yesterday's puzzle was a breeze. I kicked things off by getting the purple category: At first, I thought Mint and Dough might be related, as they're both slang for money, but something about seeing Brazil and Pine near each other made me realize the connection instantly.

The green category was a little tricky only because I had to run to the dictionary to figure out what Tine meant. Not only did that add a new word to my vocabulary, but it made the connection to Prong and Tip painfully clear. And while Point could have several different meanings (especially given today's business-y blue category), it was the only option left even close to the others.

Blue came next, as chewing over the word Business made me think of line of work, which made Line pop out followed by Field and Trade.

With only four words left, the green category became a rote fill, but I was kicking myself for not realizing the connection sooner. I spent enough time wheeling and dealing over Pokemon cards growing up to recognize they were all terms for grades of collectibles.