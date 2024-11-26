These are the 5 best Black Friday Sims 4 deals — from a self-professed Sims addict

Here at Tom's Guide, we're tracking the Black Friday deals as they appear. iPhones, OLED TVs, PS5s, you name it, we've found it. But one thing I've been holding out for is The Sims 4 discounts.

I already own every single Sims 4 expansion pack, so not for me. But I want to pass my wisdom on to you. I've been playing the Sims (obsessively) since 2008, and I like to think I've learnt a thing or two about the franchise. I know which expansion packs are worth full price (none of them) and which expansion packs are worth half price (all of them).

My favorite pack Growing Together is 50% off this Black Friday. The 4-month-old Lovestruck pack is $10 off already, which you don't see often with EA games. Cats and Dogs is an amazing 62% off — just $15 down from $40. Remember, these are just game codes, so you won't received a physical disc. Simply copy your code into the EA App to download and install.

Best Sims 4 Expansion Pack Deals

The Sims 4 Cottage Living: was $39 now $18 at Amazon Not only does this pack come with a Cotswolds-inspired world, it also lets you be a virtual farmer. You can raise chickens, rabbits, birds, cows, and llamas, and use their produce to make cross-stitch designs and various baked goods. There's a massive range of beautiful cottagecore Create-A-Sim content, too.

The Sims 4 Discover University: was $39 now $15 at Amazon If you couldn't get enough of university in your own life, why not let your Sims go through the same stress? You can choose from degrees ranging from 'Villainy' (Gru from Despicable Me, anyone?) to 'Fine Art'. This is a must-have for realistic gameplay — and if your Sims graduate with an A+, they immediately join their career at level 8.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck: was $39 now $29 at Amazon This is the newest Sims 4 pack on this list. It only came out in July, so having a brand new pack on sale already is pretty uncommon from EA. The Lovestruck pack brings more depth to your Sims' romantic relationships, adding 'romance styles' and 'attraction' systems to the gameplay. There's also a Mexico-inspired world and beautiful Create-A-Sim options.

The Sims 4 Growing Together: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Growing Together is one of the newer Sims 4 packs. Not only does it come with a San Francisco-inspired world complete with gorgeous player-made houses, the pack has a massive range of gorgeous clothes and hairs. And that's not the end of it — the gameplay is the real star of the show here. You can parent your children like never before, visit recreation centers with the whole family, and there's a whole new life stage: infants.

The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Cats and Dogs came out in 2017, but it still holds up as a great expansion pack. In this pack you can own a veterinary surgery and play as a veterinarian. Not only can you live out your kitty-healing dreams, you can own up to 7 cats and dogs. These animals are completely customizable, meaning you can paint your dogs bright pink or make your cats look like raccoons! The southern-inspired bayou world of Brindleton Bay is a great place to play in, too.

