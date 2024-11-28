PSVR 2 drops to lowest price for Black Friday — and you get one of the best VR games free

PlayStation’s Black Friday sale includes discounts on the PS5 Slim and loads of the best PS5 games, but the real headline-stealing deal for me is a massive price cut on the PSVR 2. The second-generation PlayStation VR headset has never been cheaper than it is right now.

For a limited time, you can score a PlayStation VR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle for $349 at Walmart. That’s a huge $250 saving compared to the bundle’s launch price of $599, and it’s the cheapest price we’ve seen to date for the PSVR 2. It’s also the same price as the VR unit standalone, so grab the Horizon bundle and get a free game thrown in.

Over in the U.K., the PlayStation VR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle is on sale for £349 at PlayStation Direct, which is also the lowest price ever. Alternatively, if you’re really not interested in the Horizon VR game, the PSVR 2 headset is discounted to £339 at Amazon.

Unlike the Meta Quest 3, which is a standalone VR unit, the PSVR 2 requires tentering to a PS5 to function, but if you have a current generation Sony console, then it offers an excellent virtual reality experience. Plus, unlike its predecessor, the setup process has been greatly simplified, now requiring just a single cable connected to the PS5 with no breakout box involved.

In our PSVR 2 review, we said “Despite its high price, the PSVR 2 is an excellent way to get access to high-end VR without needing to buy a gaming PC. Behind its simple setup lies a very impressive virtual reality system.” We also gave the unit an Editor’s Choice award.

I’ve owned a PSVR 2 since its launch in February 2023, and have been largely impressed with the VR device’s tech. It offers two stunning 4K OLED panels, impressively reliable eye-tracking and the PSVR 2 Sense controllers might be my favorite VR controllers ever. Where the system flounders somewhat is in the software department.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is good fun (and listed in our best PSVR 2 games roundup), but outside of this launch experience, Sony has largely ignored its creation, relying on third-party developers to keep VR players engaged. This has led to lots of multiplatform ports also playable on Meta Quest. However, at this discounted price, it’s a very easy PS5 accessory to recommend, and there are plenty of worthwhile titles available to play now (just don't expect a glut of exclusive experiences).

If you’re looking to step into the virtual world over the holiday season, then don’t miss this PSVR 2 deal. And for even more PlayStation savings, including money off some must-play VR games, don’t miss the annual PlayStation Store sale with PS5 games starting from just $4.