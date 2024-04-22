PlayStation Spring Sale ends this week — but there’s still time to score PS5 and PS4 games from $1

All good things must come to an end. Case in point, the epic PlayStation Store Spring Sale is drawing to a close. The annual event is set to conclude on Thursday, April 25 — which leaves you only a few days to make your final picks.

There are more than 3,300 discounts across PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC packs and in-game currencies. Frankly sorting through the entire collection of deals would take so long that the sale would be over before you’d even got halfway. That’s why I’m doing all that hard work for you and picking out my 18 favorite deals on some of the very best PS5 games .

The best last-chance deals in this sale include God of War Ragnarök for $39 (was $69) , Cyberpunk 2077 for $29 (was $49 ) and Lies of P (Deluxe Edition) for $52 (was $69) . Plus, if you want to spend a little and get a whole lot, Fallout 4 is just $4 , the Batman Arkham Collection is $5 and Burnout Paradise Remastered is on sale for just $1 . That’s a bargain.

Meanwhile, if you’re the type of gamer who prefers a physical disc over a digital download, I’ve also searched online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy for some epic PS5 game deals, and have included my top finds down below as well.

Remember the PlayStation Store Spring Sale ends on April 25, so if you spot a deal that appeals to you, don’t delay. We’re unlikely to see PS5 game discounts of this quality again until the Days of Play sale rolls around again, which doesn’t typically surface until June.

Best last-chance PlayStation Spring Sale deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

PS5 and PS4 games: deals from $4 @ PlayStation Store

Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $10 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion corporation. This latest entry in the Watch Dog franchise is a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

Kena Bridge of Spirits (Deluxe): was $49 now $23 Amazon

Kena Bridge of Spirits is a delightful charming action-adventure game that looks like a playable Pixar movie. As a young spirit guide named Kena, you must travel across vibrant lands in an effort to find a scared mountain shrine. Along the way, you'll meet tiny little spirit companions called Rot who will assist you in combat and puzzle-solving.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Persona 3 Reload: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

Persona 3 Reload is a full remake of the beloved original game that set the structure for the Persona franchise as we know it today. You play a newcomer to Port Island and must live the everyday life of a student, while also exploring a dark mirror world full of dangerous shadows when the clock strikes midnight. Persona 3 Reload is perfect for newcomers and franchises veterans alike.