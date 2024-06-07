NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #96 (Friday, June 7 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Sorority signs" — isn't too tough to decode, but still possibly a mystery if you're not familiar with that world.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #96, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #96, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #96.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #96 is... "Sorority signs".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A different alphabet."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GREAT

AIMS

PENS

PALE

MEEK

GALES

LATER

PANE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'G' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GREEKLETTERS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #96

Drumroll, please...

SIGMA

DELTA

BETA

KAPPA

GAMMA

EPSILON

ALPHA

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GREEKLETTERS.

Strands #96

“Sorority signs”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one for you today. Even though I went to university in the UK, I knew enough about the US system of fraternities and sororities from movies to be able to muddle through - especially when I saw SIGMA in the bottom-left corner straight away.

That put me on the scent of Greek letters, and it didn't take me long to start racking them up. DELTA was immediately above it, with BETA on top of that.

I then moved across to the right-hand side of the board to spell out KAPPA, before returning to the left to nab GAMMA. EPSILON was comfortably the longest answer in the mix, and I saw it coiled in the bottom right too.

That only left the spangram and one final answer. I could see the end of the spangram was TTERS, so figured it had to be 'letters'. I worked backwards and completed it as GREEKLETTERS.

That only left ALPHA to find, and it wasn't even in anagram form, neatly spelled out from left to right in the top-right corner.

Nice and easy, but a touch dull today. Hopefully tomorrow's will bring a bit more noodle scratching.

Yesterday's Strands answers

