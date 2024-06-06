NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #95 (Thursday, June 6 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Tidal treaures" — is a touch cryptic, but begins to clear up once you get a few answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #95, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #95, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #95.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #95 is... "Tidal treasures".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "All washed up."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DINES

LOOT

TOOL

FLOSS

HELLO

CHESS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends with 'G'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BEACHCOMBING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #95

Drumroll, please...

SHELL

BOTTLE

GLASS

DRIFTWOOD

STONE

FOSSIL

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was BEACHCOMBING.

Strands #95

“Tidal treasures”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A fairly run-of-the-mill puzzle today, which shouldn't cause too many problems, but isn't that memorable either.

With a theme like "Tidal treasures", I was immediately looking for things from the beach. SHELL, written top to bottom along the left-hand side, jumped out at me right away, and BOTTLE written along the bottom backwards, quickly followed.

I now knew it was about things that might wash up on a beach, so picked up GLASS in the top right, followed by DRIFTWOOD a little below it. Finding these answers left a clear start and endpoint for the spangram: BEACHCOMBING.

Two were left over, twisted around each other in the top-left corner. I untangled them as STONE and FOSSIL to complete the puzzle relatively quickly.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #94 right here.