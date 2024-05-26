NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #84 (Sunday, May 26 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Beyond Nashville" — isn't too tough as a concept, but does require knowledge in a certain area.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #84, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #84, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #84.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #84 is... "Beyond Nashville".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Thank you for the music".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BRAN

TURBAN

LASTS

WAIT

BOOK

BUNTS

WINS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's COUNTRYSTARS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #84?

Drumroll, please...

CASH

PAISLEY

BROOKS

HILL

TWAIN

SWIFT

URBAN

...and the spangram was COUNTRYSTARS.

Clues used: 0

Hi Strands fans. I didn't think I'd make easy work of this one, even though I got the theme right away.

"Beyond Nashville" immediately made me think of country music, and sure enough I saw the word COUNTRY written from the top downwards. I added STARS to make it COUNTRYSTARS and I was away.

The trouble is that I know nothing about country music, so really thought I was going to struggle.

But actually, with CASH as my first real answer, I set myself up nicely to draw out PAISLEY (no idea), which in turn set me up for BROOKS (nope). That only left HILL (not a clue) on the left had side.

On the right, I know of Shania TWAIN, so that was an easy starter. I've also heard of Taylor SWIFT, because even though I'm a freelancer, I do occasionally leave the house.

That left URBAN to complete the puzzle. And if I can get through this one without knowing much about country music, there's hope for anyone...

Yesterday's Strands answers

