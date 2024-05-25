NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #83 (Saturday, May 25 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Sounds delicious" — is a cunning one, and thoroughly enjoyable as a result.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #83, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #83, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #83.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #83 is... "Sounds delicious!".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Watch those spellings."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

HONEY

SILLY

SHOES

RIPE

HOLLY

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'H' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's HOMOPHONES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #83?

Drumroll, please...

STAKE

MEET

TIME

PAIR

MOOSE

LEAK

CHILLY

SERIAL

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was HOMOPHONES.

Clues used: 0

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. What a clever little puzzle! Even though I cottoned onto the theme quite quickly, the theme of "Sounds delicious!" kept me guessing right to the end, as I racked my brain for possible answers to match.

The key word of that theme is, of course, "sounds" - because these aren't actually foods, but words that sound like foods. And I was quite fortunate that I spotted STAKE right away to put me on the right track.

Even with this knowledge, it was a little tricky though. I thought of meat/meet next and duly spotted MEET in the top-right corner, but that still left most of the board open. Getting TIME (thyme) in the bottom left didn't do much either.

I decided to try and break up the board more by thinking of the spangram. After racking my brain a little, I remembered the word I was looking for: HOMOPHONES. This helped a lot, breaking the board in half by snaking from the top to the bottom.

It led to me finding both PAIR (pear) next to the 'H', and MOOSE (mousse) alongside the 'S'. That meant only LEAK (leek) was left on this side of the board.

There were two words left to find on the right, both of them six letters long. I got CHILLY (chilli) first, and that left only SERIAL (cereal) to get.

More puzzles like this, please, Strands!

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #82 right here.