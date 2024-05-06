NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #64 (Monday, May 6 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" — isn't especially cryptic, but some of the words are quite tricky to spot all the same.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #64, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #64, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #64.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #64 is... "Signed, Sealed, Delivered".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: Keep me posted.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GAZE

TRACE

PINS

PILE

NITE

AGES

VINE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'L'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SNAILMAIL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #64?

Drumroll, please...

PACKAGE

BILL

MAGAZINE

POSTCARD

LETTER

INVITE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SNAILMAIL.

Clues used: 0.

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. A pleasingly taxing puzzle this morning. It's not that the theme was especially cryptic, but some of the answers were neatly hidden, making it an enjoyable challenge.

From the moment I read "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" I assumed it was about postal deliveries, and so it proved to be. I quickly spotted PACKAGE spelled out downwards along the right-hand side, and BILL immediately underneath it.

The next one took me a while, as I was obsessed with trying to make 'envelope' near the top (you can get as far as 'envel', but no further). I was further delayed when I thought the stray 'Z' in the bottom left corner might be to do with 'zipcodes'.

But then I realized it was MAGAZINE and normal service was resumed. This created a clear path to spell POSTCARD backwards and I followed that up by grabbing LETTER, snaked around itself in the top right-hand corner.

It was only then that I got the spangram. I'd already tried connectinng MAIL, but then realized it was only half of the word. I added SNAIL to the front to make SNAILMAIL and connect the two sides of the board.

The last one took me a while. For some reason, I couldn't decode the anagram 'TIIEVN'... but I got there in the end: INVITE!

