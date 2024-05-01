NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #59 (Wednesday, May 1, 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? As with many Strands puzzles, the theme is a little obtuse at first, but you should be unstoppable once you get the first couple.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #59, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #59, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #59.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #58 is... "A token of our appreciation".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: Go directly to jail.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TABLE

CAPE

PINE

BIRO

POLAR

CARE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'Y'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MONOPOLY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #59?

Drumroll, please...

WHEELBARROW

IRON

THIMBLE

SHIP

RACECAR

PENGUIN

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was MONOPOLY.

Clues used: 0.

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is kind of tricky, but I got a bit lucky with it. I found WHEELBARROW — the longest answer in the grid — quite quickly. Funny, because I was actually looking for things like poker chips when I thought of "tokens".

With WHEELBARROW in place, I quickly realized this was about Monopoly pieces, and sure enough, MONOPOLY was easy to spell, crossing the board from top to bottom for the spangram.

The IRON was an easy spot, as was THIMBLE nearby the spangram. That left just SHIP on the left-hand side.

I was slightly slowed by spelling out CAR rather than RACECAR initially, but it didn't take me long. Thankfully PENGUIN was my last answer, because it's not in the UK version of the game, so I definitely wasn't looking for it.

If you're curious, I looked it up, and the penguin was added to the game in 2017 as a way of refreshing the concept. I haven't played Monopoly in about 20 years, so it's unsurprising I wasn't on top of this development!

