NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #421 (Monday, April 28 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "My bad!" — is a little vexing.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #421, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #421, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #421.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #421 is... "My bad!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Butterfingers."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LADIES

SOPPY

NUMBS

SPLIT

WOOLIE

LIPS

LEFT

DUEL

DUDES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with W and ends with Y.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's WHOOPSIEDAISY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #421?

Drumroll, please...

SLIP

BLUNDER

STUMBLE

FALTER

SPILL

TOPPLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was WHOOPSIEDAISY

Strands #421

“My bad!”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A slightly confusing one today. Even with all the answers on the board, I'm still not sure if this is supposed to be about mistakes or literal falls.

In any case, I managed to get through it without using any clues, thanks to finding SLIP in the lower half of the board while hunting clue words. I then saw "whoops" and when that failed to register, I expanded it to spell WHOOPSIEDAISY for the spangram.

The gap down the left-hand side of it contained 'B' and 'L', and I was able to expand that to spell BLUNDER for my third answer. STUMBLE was to its right, and then FALTER in the corner to complete the top half of the board.

I then found SPILL in the bottom-right corner, which just left TOPPLE to its left to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

