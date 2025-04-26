NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #420 (Sunday, April 27 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Sleep tight" — isn't too tough to decode, but some of the associated answers may still be hard to unpick.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #420, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #420, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #420.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #420 is... "Sleep tight".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Ensuring a restful night."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DATED

MAKER

TRUE

DRAMA

SNAKES

GULPS

DRAUGHT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with B and ends with E.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BEDTIME.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #420?

Drumroll, please...

MASK

EARPLUGS

MEDITATION

MOUTHGUARD

MELATONIN

...and the spangram was BEDTIME

Strands #420

“Sleep tight”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This was an easy one, even as someone who - much to the frustration of my frequently insominac partner - has no trouble falling asleep.

"Sleep tight" can only refer to sleeping, and I saw the spangram of BEDTIME across the grid from left to right straight away.

I then found MASK below it, which cordoned off EARPLUGS to its right. Clearly this was a puzzle dedicated to the kind of sleep aids I have no need for.

Still, I found MEDITATION in the top-right corner, followed by MOUTHGUARD to its left. That just left the anagram of MINENOLAT to unpick in the bottom-left corner. It was, of course, MELATONIN.

Yesterday's Strands answers

