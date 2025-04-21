NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #415 (Tuesday, April 22 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Counter offers" — is wonderfully misleading, but then maddeningly obvious when you get an answer on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #415, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #415, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #415.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #415 is... "Counter offers".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A nice refreshment".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SPATE

PRUNE

TAPES

SENDS

MENDS

SUSPENDS

STRESSES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with U.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CAFEMENU.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #415?

Drumroll, please...

CHAI

ESPRESSO

SANDWICHES

JUICES

SOUP

PASTRIES

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CAFEMENU.

Strands #415

“Counter offers”

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A clever theme from the NYT puzzle setters today. Of course, "Counter offers" makes you think about negotiation, when it's actually about what you can buy over the counter in a deli or cafe.

Unfortunately, I didn't make that connection by myself, and only cottoned on when my clue revealed CHAI in the top-right corner. Right, so this was going to be about hot drinks, presumably? In any case, I connected the spangram of CAFEMENU across the board before looking for more options.

I found ESPRESSO below the spangram on the right-hand side, before then finding SANDWICHES in the top-left corner to widen the search for foods as well as drinks. I then located JUICES in the bottom-right corner - slightly annoying, because I'd already incorrectly connected "juice" (as a singular) earlier.

Two words were left to find in the bottom-left corner. I connected SOUP at the top of the section first, and that just left PASTRIES below it to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #414 right here.