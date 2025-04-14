NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #408 (Tuesday, April 15 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Draft picks" — deliberately sends you off in the wrong direction.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #408, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #408, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #408.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #408 is... "Draft picks".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "What's your tipple?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TRACK

WORRY

REGAL

CLACK

GRIN

PIES

BLOWER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with M and ends with Y.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MICROBREWERY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #408?

Drumroll, please...

BOCK

SOUR

NITRO

LAGER

PILSNER

PORTER

STOUT

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was MICROBREWERY.

Strands #408

“Draft picks”

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵💡🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I was all ready to write about how this was harsh on those outside the USA, assuming the theme of "Draft picks" to be all about the NFL.

It took me three clues before I realized it was actually about something I'm perfectly qualified in: beers (even if I'm more of a cider man).

Those clues revealed BOCK, SOUR and NITRO, which I assumed were all to do with NFL personalities or branding of some kind.

But then with those three on the board, I saw LAGER spelt backwards above them, and realized this was actually about drinks. Sure enough, I was able to spell out MICROBREWERY above them for the spangram.

In my defense, if the clue had revealed LAGER or any of the remaining answers, I'd have cottoned on right away, and finding the rest was indeed a doddle.

I found PILSNER coiled round the left-hand side, and then PORTER in the right corner. That just left STOUT to complete a rather devious puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #407 right here.