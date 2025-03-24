NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #387 (Tuesday, March 25 2025)

By published

Need help with Strands #387? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "For starters" — is slightly cryptic, but will become obvious with an answer or two on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #387, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #387, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #387.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #387 is... "For starters"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Kickstarting the meal".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • SIZE
  • SLAMS
  • DIRE
  • COPE
  • DOTES
  • PREMADE
  • FILE
  • WINES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with A and ends with R.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's APPETIZER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #387?

Drumroll, please...

  • FONDUE
  • WINGS
  • NACHOS
  • POPPERS
  • SLIDERS
  • CALAMARI

Strands #387

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was APPETIZER.

Strands #387

“For starters”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice easy one today. Maybe it's my slightly food-obsessed brain, but I can't see the word "starters" without thinking of what is - in my view - the best bit of a meal out.

That, combined with the 'Z' in the middle of the board, helped me get the spangram of APPETIZER right away. Now it was just a case of filling in the gaps.

While the lack of "soup" suprised me, it didn't take me long to start finding alternatives, with FONDUE, WINGS and NACHOS neatly filling up the top half of the board.

The bottom section was almost as quick. I found POPPERS in the bottom right, followed by SLIDERS spreading from the middle to the left side. That meant CALAMARI neatly finished the puzzle in the bottom-left corner.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #386 right here.

