NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #375 (Thursday, March 13 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "What goes around comes around" — is a very literal puzzle with a slightly tenuous multi-word spangram.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #375, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #375, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #375.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #375 is... "What goes around comes around".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "You'll see it again".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

ROUND

BEING

CRAB

MOURNER

MEETING

BEAR

CRINGE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with N and ends with K.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's NICECOMEBACK.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #375?

Drumroll, please...

REBOUND

BOOMERANG

RETURN

BOUNCE

RICHOCHET

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was NICECOMEBACK.

Strands #375

“What goes around comes around”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. As soon as I saw the theme was "What goes around comes around", I assumed it would be about things that return, and this was duly confirmed when I found REBOUND in the top-left corner.

BOOMERANG was a somewhat predictable second entry starting below it, and I then found RETURN in the bottom-right corner.

While this clearly showed a spangram ending in "comeback", I couldn't see a way to start the phrase, so kept looking for other options, eventually finding BOUNCE in the top-right corner. That gave me enough to go on, and I connected NICECOMEBACK.

That just left the anagram of COHCREIT in the middle of the board to decode. It was, of course, RICOCHET.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #374 right here.