NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #375 (Thursday, March 13 2025)
Need help with Strands #375? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "What goes around comes around" — is a very literal puzzle with a slightly tenuous multi-word spangram.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #375, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #375, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #375.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #375 is... "What goes around comes around".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "You'll see it again".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- ROUND
- BEING
- CRAB
- MOURNER
- MEETING
- BEAR
- CRINGE
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with N and ends with K.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's NICECOMEBACK.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #375?
Drumroll, please...
- REBOUND
- BOOMERANG
- RETURN
- BOUNCE
- RICHOCHET
...and the spangram was NICECOMEBACK.
Strands #375
“What goes around comes around”
🔵🔵🔵🔵
🟡🔵
Hi Strands fans. As soon as I saw the theme was "What goes around comes around", I assumed it would be about things that return, and this was duly confirmed when I found REBOUND in the top-left corner.
BOOMERANG was a somewhat predictable second entry starting below it, and I then found RETURN in the bottom-right corner.
While this clearly showed a spangram ending in "comeback", I couldn't see a way to start the phrase, so kept looking for other options, eventually finding BOUNCE in the top-right corner. That gave me enough to go on, and I connected NICECOMEBACK.
That just left the anagram of COHCREIT in the middle of the board to decode. It was, of course, RICOCHET.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #374 right here.
