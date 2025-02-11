NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #346 (Wednesday, February 12 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Don't stop believin'" — will either prove no trouble at all or seem like a completely disconnected set of answers, depending on whether you get the reference or not.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #346, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #346, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #346.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #346 is... "Don't stop believin'".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Power ballad lyrics".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SMOG

TOLL

THING

ROLL

LENS

TORN

MINED

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with J and ends with Y.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's JOURNEY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #346?

Drumroll, please...

SMALL

TOWN

GIRL

LONELY

WORLD

TOOK

MIDNIGHT

TRAIN

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was JOURNEY.

Strands #346

“Don't stop believin'”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. If you're familiar with Journey's 1981 power ballad Don't Stop Believin', today's puzzle will prove no problem at all. I, myself, am very familiar with it, having been to the Ultimate Power club night in London a few times in my life...

Helpfully, the puzzle setters seem to have put the lyrics in the right order, meaning you can tackle them all sequentially. I got SMALL spelt backwards along the top of the grid, followed by TOWN below it and GIRL under that.

To its right was LONELY, with WORLD diagonally along from that. This cleared enough space for the spangram: JOURNEY, the band name, spelt backwards from right to left.

TOOK was immediately below the 'J', with MIDNIGHT diagonally down from it in the bottom-left corner. That just left TRAIN in the bottom right to complete a puzzle that's bound to give you an earworm for the rest of the day.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #345 right here.