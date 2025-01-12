NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #316 (Monday, January 13 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Hole foods" — isn't exactly cryptic, but you may still struggle to find all the answers.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #316, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #316, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #316.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #316 is... "Hole foods".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Nice and chewy."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

VERY

REBEL

PAIN

SLEIGH

SLIGHT

EIGHT

GRAIL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with B and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BAGELS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #316?

Drumroll, please...

BLUEBERRY

PLAIN

EVERYTHING

SESAME

RAISIN

GARLIC

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was BAGELS.

Strands #316

“Hole foods”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one was pretty easy, even for someone who doesn't eat bagels, like me.

When I saw the theme was "hole foods", it was clearly going to be about dishes with holes in the middle. When I couldn't find "donut" I began looking for an alternative and sure enough found BAGELS spelt backwards across the middle of the grid.

I wasn't sure how to proceed, unsure as to what types of bagel there are, or whether this was about popular toppings.

Thankfully, I was established this pretty quickly when I saw "berry" in the top left corner and was then able to expand this to BLUEBERRY. PLAIN was to its right, and because the spangram had already divided the board in two, that just left EVERYTHING to complete the top half.

I carried on in this manner, looking for words and then trying to figure out possible anagrams from the remaining letters.

I found SESAME in the bottom-left corner, which allowed be to spell RAISIN in the gap between it and the spangram. That just left GARLIC in the bottom right to complete the puzzle without needing to lean on any clues.

