NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #204 (Monday, September 23 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Gnaw-it-alls" — is a touch cryptic, but easy enough once you figure out what it's referencing.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #204, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #204, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #204.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #204 is... "Gnaw-it-alls".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Furry critters".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

OCEAN

QUEST

CHILD

CHIC

MASTER

STUDIOS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'R' and ends in 'S'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's RODENTS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #204?

Drumroll, please...

HAMSTER

MUSKRAT

SQUIRREL

CHINCHILLA

PORCUPINE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was RODENTS.

Strands #204

“Gnaw-it-alls”

💡🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This was difficult, until it wasn't. After a time spent fruitlessly looking for types of teeth, I reluctantly used a clue only for the word HAMSTER to be revealed.

As the proud childhood owner of a hamster some 30 years ago and with still-fresh memories of its incessant gnawing, I'm surprised I didn't get it, but there we are.

After that, the floodgates opened. I spotted MUSKRAT to its left, and the spangram of RODENTS above it, before completing the bottom half of the board with SQUIRREL.

There were two slightly more obscure answers hidden in the top half, but when I found CHINCHILLA to the right, the final word was pretty easy to find. I connected PORCUPINE to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #203 right here.