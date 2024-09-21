NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #203 (Sunday, September 22 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "I've got you under my skin" — isn't too hard to decode, if you interpret it literally.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #203, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #203, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #203.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #203 is... "I've got you under my skin".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "It's what's on the inside that counts."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LURCH

TEAM

TRAIN

EVIL

DISK

GAMER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'I' and ends in 'S'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's INTERNALORGANS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #203?

Drumroll, please...

HEART

LIVER

KIDNEYS

STOMACH

BRAIN

LUNGS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was INTERNALORGANS.

Strands #203

“I've got you under my skin”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice easy one today. Going by the very literal interpretation of words that Strands typically uses for its themes, what else could "I've got you under my skin" mean, except body parts?

So when I saw the word "organs", I duly followed it backwards to complete the spangram of INTERNALORGANS. And from there it was just a case of listing things found within the torso and head.

HEART was the most obvious of these, and I found it twisted around the spangram. LIVER was directly below it, and KIDNEYS was to its right to complete the bottom half of the grid.

Moving to the top section, I found STOMACH spelt out from left to right directly above the spangram, and BRAIN tucked away in the top-left. To its right, LUNGS was spelt backwards right in the corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #202 right here.