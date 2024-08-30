NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #181 (Saturday, August 31 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Makeshift music" — is quite a tricky one, even when you've figured out what it's about.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #181, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #181, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #181.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #181 is... "Makeshift music".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Homemade instruments".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CELLO

WARD

STONE

BOUTS

BOOTS

BEAN

PINE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'J' and ends in 'D'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's JUGBAND.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #181?

Drumroll, please...

COWBELL

SPOONS

WASHBOARD

BONES

STOVEPIPE

BROOM

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was JUGBAND.

Strands #181

“Makeshift music”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. I found today's puzzle a bit of a struggle, even after I'd got my first couple of words on the board. I must say, I'd never heard the term "Jug Band" before, which meant that the spangram was one of the last answers to fall.

I had an inkling that today's theme - "Makeshift music" - would refer to unconventional instruments, but it still took me a while to find anything.

Eventually, inspired by that famous SNL sketch, I found COWBELL around the middle, and then spotted SPOONS immediately above it.

I then realized that "board" - which I'd spotted earlier - was actually part of WASHBOARD. BONES was just to the left of that, and immediately above was the word STOVEPIPE.

I had now cleared enough space to follow the spangram along from left to right: JUGBAND. And that left only one answer to find - BROOM, which was tucked up in the top-right corner.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #180 right here.