NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #172 (Thursday, August 22 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Smoothie moves" — is really tough to decode and has some rather tricky answers, too.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #172, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #172, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #172.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #172 is... "Smoothie moves".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Kitchen appliance science".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BRIDES

SPREE

DINER

BINDER

THERE

CHEER

BIRD

PETTING

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends in 'G'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BLENDERSETTING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #172?

Drumroll, please...

PULSE

CHOP

STIR

LIQUEFY

WHIP

GRIND

PUREE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was BLENDERSETTING.

Strands #172

“Smoothie moves”

🔵💡🔵💡

🔵🔵💡🔵

🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. An absolute nightmare of a puzzle for me. It probably didn't help that A) I don't have a blender, B) the spangram doesn't actually start or end on the edges of the puzzle, and C) that I was working on it in the extremely busy Eurostar departure lounge. Nonetheless, the use of three clues is undoubtedly disappointing.

When I saw the theme of "Smoothie moves", I immediately assumed it would be a selection of fruits that go into a smoothie. But after a literally fruitless search, I eventually came up with PULSE by chance, which made me think maybe this was types of food?

After failing to find anything along those lines, I reluctantly had to use a clue, which presented the word CHOP. Maybe this was about how you prepare a smoothie? Having never made one, I had no idea, so had to use another clue, which revealed STIR. With this in play, I was finally able to figure out what the 'Q' was about in the top left - it's part of LIQUEFY.

But I was still stumped, and ultimately had to use an unbelievable third clue. This time it exposed WHIP, which left me thoroughly bamboozled. Still, by this point, enough of the board was covered that I was able to muddle through with vaguely culinary terms. I found GRIND in the middle of the board, which cleared a path for the spangram of BLENDERSETTING.

All that was left was to decode the anagram of EUERP - which was, of course, PUREE.

Hopefully I'm not the only one to struggle with that one! If ever a Strands puzzle has made me feel stupid, this was it. Hopefully I'll be back on form tomorrow...

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #171 right here.