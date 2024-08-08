NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #159 (Friday, August 9 2024)
Need help with Strands #159? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Back to nature" — isn't especially cryptic, but you may still struggle to think of all the connected answers.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #159, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #159, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #159.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #159 is... "Back to nature".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Get outside."
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- GAZETTE
- WITCH
- RATED
- SOUR
- BOOKER
- BIAS
- TUDOR
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'O' and ends with 'Y'.
It's OUTDOORSY.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #159?
- FORAGE
- FISH
- HIKE
- STARGAZE
- CAMP
- BIRDWATCH
- SWIM
...and the spangram was OUTDOORSY.
Strands #159
“Back to nature”
🔵🔵🟡🔵
🔵🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. A nice simple one today. The theme of "Back to nature" is pretty clearly about being outdoors and enjoying nature - something that was quickly confirmed when I found the word FORAGE in the top-right corner.
At this point, I thought it might involve things in the hunter/gatherer space, which seemed likely when I found FISH in the bottom right.
But then I found the spangram of OUTDOORSY across the middle and realized it was more about activities you might enjoy in the great outdoors. I subsequently found HIKE to the left of FORAGE, and then STARGAZE along from there to complete the top half of the grid.
Turning to the bottom section, I found CAMP above FISH, and then BIRDWATCH snaking around the very top. That left just SWIM to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.