NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #158 (Thursday, August 8 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Splashy event" — is pretty easy to decode, but might still trip you up with some of its answers.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #158, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #158, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #158.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #158 is... "Splashy event".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Everyone's invited."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SKIN

STOOL

LOOP

WEST

NOSE

SOOT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'P' and ends with 'Y'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's POOLPARTY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #158?

Drumroll, please...

NOODLES

MUSIC

FLOATS

SUNSCREEN

TOWELS

DRINKS

...and the spangram was POOLPARTY.

Strands #158

“Splashy event”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one was quite a bit easier than yesterday's, for me. The theme of "Splashy event" made me think of water, and when I spotted NOODLES in the top-left corner, I immediately assumed it would be about pool toys.

That, actually, wasn't the case, as I found when I connected MUSIC along the bottom. Rather, this is more about the "event" part of the clue than the watery part, and I quickly confirmed this by connecting the spangram of POOLPARTY along the middle.

The rest was all fairly straightforward, even if the weather and housing of the UK means pool parties aren't such a big thing on my side of the Atlantic.

FLOATS was in the bottom right corner, and SUNSCREEN completed the lower half of the grid. That left just TOWELS and DRINKS in the top-right corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

