NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #158 (Thursday, August 8 2024)
Need help with Strands #158? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Splashy event" — is pretty easy to decode, but might still trip you up with some of its answers.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #158, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #158, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #158.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #158 is... "Splashy event".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Everyone's invited."
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- SKIN
- STOOL
- LOOP
- WEST
- NOSE
- SOOT
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'P' and ends with 'Y'.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's POOLPARTY.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #158?
Drumroll, please...
- NOODLES
- MUSIC
- FLOATS
- SUNSCREEN
- TOWELS
- DRINKS
...and the spangram was POOLPARTY.
Strands #158
“Splashy event”
🔵🔵🟡🔵
🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. This one was quite a bit easier than yesterday's, for me. The theme of "Splashy event" made me think of water, and when I spotted NOODLES in the top-left corner, I immediately assumed it would be about pool toys.
That, actually, wasn't the case, as I found when I connected MUSIC along the bottom. Rather, this is more about the "event" part of the clue than the watery part, and I quickly confirmed this by connecting the spangram of POOLPARTY along the middle.
The rest was all fairly straightforward, even if the weather and housing of the UK means pool parties aren't such a big thing on my side of the Atlantic.
FLOATS was in the bottom right corner, and SUNSCREEN completed the lower half of the grid. That left just TOWELS and DRINKS in the top-right corner to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.