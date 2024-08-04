NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #155 (Monday, August 5 2024)
Need help with Strands #155? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Rolling in it" — is pretty clear, but some of the answers are still tough to pin down.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #155, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #155, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #155.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #155 is... "Rolling in it".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Ker-ching".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- SUPER
- PLUM
- HATE
- STAFF
- SOUP
- ROPES
- STORY
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'T' and ends with 'H'.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's THATSRICH.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #155?
Drumroll, please...
- WEALTHY
- MONEYED
- AFFLUENT
- OPULENT
- PROSPEROUS
...and the spangram was THATSRICH.
Strands #155
“Rolling in it”
🔵🔵🔵🔵
🟡🔵
Hi Strands fans. It doesn't take a genius to figure out that "Rolling in it" can relate to money, though there's always a chance that the Strands game setters will be bluffing and making a game about tumbling or rolling pins.
Thankfully, I realized that wasn't the case pretty quickly when I spotted WEALTHY spelt out along the right-hand side. When I saw MONEYED immediately below, it was confirmed that this was specifically about terms for well-off people.
I couldn't find the word "loaded" (perhaps too British a term), but did see AFFLUENT tucked away in the top-right corner, followed by OPPULENT diagonally across. That cleared the path neatly for the spangram: THATSRICH crossing the board from left to right.
Only one word was left to find. It was simply a case of decoding the anagram of ROUSEPOSRP, which wasn't too taxing. It was, of course, PROSPEROUS.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #154 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.