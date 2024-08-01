NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #152 (Friday, August 2 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Here, there, and everywhere" — is a toughie to decode, and not that much easier once you've figured it out.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #152, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #152, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #152.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #152 is... "Here, there, and everywhere".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Where is it?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

HOVER

TEEN

WEED

ROUGH

GOUT

BOUND

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'L' and ends with 'N'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's LOCATION.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #152?

Drumroll, please...

BESIDE

BETWEEN

UNDERNEATH

AMONG

THROUGH

ABOVE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was LOCATION.

Strands #152

“Here, there, and everywhere”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's theme - "Here, there, and everywhere" - is so vague as to be almost useless. Thankfully, I was helped by spying the spangram right away: LOCATION spelt across the middle of the grid from left to right.

Even then, it was a bit of a struggle. Was this places like countries and cities, or public buildings and amenities?

Neither, it turned out. When I got BESIDE in the top-right corner, I realized this was actually centered around descriptors of where something can be.

That made things a lot easier, and I quickly got BETWEEN, UNDERNEATH and AMONG to fill up the bottom half of the board.

Only two were left to find in the top section. I found THROUGH right above the spangram, and that left just ABOVE to snake around it and complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #151 right here.