NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #147 (Sunday, July 28 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Daily delivery" — isn't too tough once you figure out what it's related to.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #147, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #147, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #147.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #147 is... "Daily delivery".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Read all about it!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GOAL

PETS

ROPE

SEWN

SNAP

SNARE

ROBE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'N' and ends with 'R'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's NEWSPAPER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #147?

Drumroll, please...

JOURNAL

TIMES

TRIBUNE

HERALD

GLOBE

CHRONICLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was NEWSPAPER.

Strands #147

“Daily delivery”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one was fairly easy once you got what the theme - "Daily delivery" - refers to.

Unfortunately, I went off in completely the wrong direction, brainstorming things that are delivered every day: milk, letters, parcels and so on.

It wasn't until I got JOURNAL in the top left corner and TIMES in the bottom right that I made the connection: these are both names for newspapers!

That led me to get TRIBUNE, which neatly cleared a path for the spangram of NEWSPAPER from top to bottom along the middle.

With the board neatly divided in two, I quickly found the two words hidden in the bottom left-hand corner: HERALD and GLOBE. That left just CHRONICLE to uncurl in the top right-hand corner to finish the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #146 right here.