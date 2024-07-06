NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #125 (Saturday, July 6 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "By the yard" — is pretty tricky, even when you know what it means.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #125, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #125, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #125.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #125 is... "By the yard".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Garden art".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DEMOS

TRONE

TWINS

FAIL

LEAP

DISCO

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'L' and ends with 'T'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's LAWNORNAMENT.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #125?

Drumroll, please...

GNOME

PLANTER

FLAMINGO

WINDSOCK

BIRDBATH

...and the spangram was LAWNORNAMENT

Strands #125

“By the yard”

💡🔵🔵💡

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hey Strands fans. I found today's one pretty tough. Garden gnomes aside, there's not really a culture of lawn ornaments in the UK, so I wasn't really sure what I was looking for.

Even when I used a clue to find GNOME, I wasn't really sure of the right terminology. I discovered PLANTER by chance underneath it, but then I had to use another clue to find FLAMINGO.

Thankfully, that covered enough of the board for me to figure out the spangram: LAWNORNAMENTS spelt backwards from bottom to top.

That, in turn, showed where the final two answers were - one on the right, and one on the left. I got the latter first, with WINDSOCK curled around itself in the top-right corner. That left just BIRDBATH to find on the opposite side.

A tough one that. Hopefully tomorrow's will be simpler...

