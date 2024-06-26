NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #115 (Wednesday, June 26 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Looking good" — is a tough one, and you may not know all of the words in the mix (I certainly didn't!).

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #115, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #115, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #115.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #115 is... "Looking good".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Fashion praise."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

HIPPY

SPIRE

FAIR

DANK

CHIRP

SNOW

REAPS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends with 'A'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FASHIONISTA.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #115?

Drumroll, please...

POSH

SNAZZY

SWANK

DRIPPY

CHIC

SPIFFY

DAPPER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FASHIONISTA.

Strands #115

“Looking good”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I'm not entirely convinced by this puzzle to be honest. Anything on fashion probably isn't for me, but some of the terms certainly aren't in my regular vocabulary either!

Fortunately, I got POSH on the board nice and early while looking for 'clue words'.

When I was then able to spell the word 'fashion' across the board, I was astonished to find it wasn't the spangram, so assumed there had to be an extension to it. Sure enough, I was able to spell out FASHIONISTA to divide the board in two.

Even with that help, I was struggling, mind. The double 'Z' in the bottom-right corner was a big help, as I was able to get SNAZZY and establish that these are words to praise outfits... I think?

Whether or not that's right, I was able to use that launchpad to find the other answers. SWANK was immediately above SNAZZY, and I then saw the word DRIPPY next to it - a term that's so far out of my age range that it would cause anyone in my radius to visibly cringe if I said it out loud.

With the bottom half complete, I was able to move onto the top segment where I immediately spotted CHIC, and SPIFFY above it. That left DAPPER to spell backwards to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #114 right here.