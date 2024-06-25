NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #114 (Tuesday, June 25 2024)
Need help with Strands #114? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Frame game" — may seem a bit obscure, especially if you're not familiar with the 'game' in question.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #114, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #114, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #114.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #114 is... "Frame game".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Do you have your own ball?"
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- SPITE
- BORE
- KITE
- GULL
- STRAY
- RAIL
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends with 'G'.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's BOWLING.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #114?
Drumroll, please...
- PINS
- SPLIT
- SPARE
- TURKEY
- LANE
- STRIKE
- ALLEY
- GUTTER
...and the spangram was BOWLING.
Strands #114
“Frame game”
💡🔵🟡🔵
🔵🔵🔵🔵
🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. I've been writing this column long enough to know the tricks which the puzzle setters make with the theme, so when I saw the phrase "Frame game" I knew I had to be dealing with a game involving frames.
Unfortunately, my mind immediately went to Snooker, Pool and Billiards, and I forgot that BOWLING - today's spangram - also involves frames. That meant I had to take a clue, which gave me PINS, immediately setting me on my way (I grabbed the spangram second).
My knowledge of bowling isn't great, but I had still heard of every term on the board, even if they wouldn't immediately spring to mind were I asked to write an article about the sport. I hoovered up SPLIT, SPARE and TURKEY right away from three different corners of the board. I then grabbed LANE and STRIKE to complete the bottom half.
Two were left in the top section. ALLEY was neatly spelt out downwards in a straight line in the top right-hand corner, and that left just 'REGTUT' to decode. I eventually figured out that it had to be GUTTER, as I finished the puzzle in a respectable time.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #113 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.