NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #104 (Saturday, June 15 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Deep dive" — is pretty clear, but you may still miss a couple of answers in the mix.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #104, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #104, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #104.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #104 is... "Deep dive".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Under the sea".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SLOB

ROAR

WHAM

MALE

RARE

RASH

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MARINELIFE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #104

Drumroll, please...

OCTOPUS

WHALE

SQUID

CLAM

LOBSTER

CORAL

SHARK

...and the spangram was MARINELIFE.

Strands #104

“Deep dive”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A fun and straightforward puzzle to kick off your Saturday.

Maybe it's just me, but "Deep dive" immediately made me think of deep sea diving, and that was quickly confirmed when I spotted OCTOPUS curled up in the bottom left-hand corner.

From there, I got a flurry of answers quickly: WHALE and SQUID quickly followed in the top half, which carved out a space for CLAM too.

LOBSTER was next, written backwards along the right-hand side. That cleared a path for the spangram: MARINELIFE, which starts on the left, touches the very bottom and then reaches the middle of the right-hand side.

That left two answers, both separated by the spangram. CORAL was nestled in the middle of the board, while SHARK was buried in the bottom right.

Not the most challenging Strands game, but quite fun!

Yesterday's Strands answers

