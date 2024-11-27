NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, November 27 (#535)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on November 27 for puzzle #535 is a tiny bit harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.7 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #534, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #535. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Not working reliably

: Not working reliably 🟩 Green : Car parts

: Car parts 🟦 Blue : What a sitter might sit

: What a sitter might sit 🟪 Purple: ____ Band

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Ignore the rhyme, take in a band from your car as long as its working and don't forget to hire a sitter.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #535?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Not working reliably: Buggy, erratic, glitchy, spotty

Buggy, erratic, glitchy, spotty 🟩 Car parts: Bumper, grille, mirror, rim

Bumper, grille, mirror, rim 🟦 What a sitter might sit: Baby, house, pet, plant

Baby, house, pet, plant 🟪 ____ Band: Boy, rubber, tribute, wedding

Having the Rubber baby buggy bumpers right at the top was cute.

Because that was such an obvious clue at the top, I assumed that each of the four rhymes were in the different collections.

I started with buggy having seen glitchy. Erratic and spotty are similar enough to complete the yellow group.

Rim and bumper stuck out to me but at first my thinking was edges, which doesn't really work with this group. It did lead me to grille and eventually mirror for car parts.

Here is where I nearly struck out on the day. I had tribute (band), wedding (band) and I insisted on house (Band) and coupled it with boy (band). It didn't work, so I threw in a pet (band) for no reason I can adequately explain. Strike two. I refused to accept rubber (band) when the other three clues were music based. I'm still annoyed by this. I found it less tricky than symmetrically annoying.

Anyway, blue became the rote fill with things that you would hire a sitter for; baby, house, pet, and plant. If I hadn't locked in so hard on the band grouping I may have seen this one earlier.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #534, which had a difficulty rating of 2.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today, was easy, relatively, but I'll tell ya, if you have no idea what the purple group is referring to, you're really banking on moving quickly through the other categories.

Fortunately, I had those ones down. Start with bonus and equity, which lead to promotion and raise as good things to get at work.

I considered a hotel group with overlook, ritz and plaza at one point but couldn't find number four. Overlook did lead to ignore, so I was thinking looked down on category which fits discount and slightly forget.

I briefly got stuck here as I had no idea what purple was but club sandwich click in my mind and that lead me to ritz cracker. Not sure why, but I was able to flip it over to the animal cracker and goldfish.

Regarding purple, Eloise and specifically 'Eloise at the Plaza' has existed since the 1950s with the original author Kay Thompson and illustrator Hilary Knight creating four Eloise books. After I finished the puzzle, I looked up the books and nothing. The books look interesting enough. However, if like me, you never stumble across these books as a kid or with your own kids, purple may be a headscratcher for you. Again, happy I was able to knock out the other three groups to make this one the rote fill.