NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 12 (#640)

News
By
published

Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak

NYTimes Connections
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 12 for puzzle #640 are harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #639, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #640. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

The New York Times Connections puzzle #640 March 12, 2025

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Orange, Ketchup, Elmo, Cotton, Sugar, Eye, Rose, Month, Eggs, Rock, Purple, Butter, Flour, Cardinal, John, and Silver.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

  • 🟨 Yellow: Cat breeds
  • 🟩 Green: Famous smiles
  • 🟦 Blue: Attractions iconically different from their original forms
  • 🟪 Purple: Associated with 'The Dude' Lebowski

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints:

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #640?

Drumroll, please...

  • 🟨 Ingredients in a classic pound cake: Butter, eggs, flour, sugar
  • 🟩 Things that are red: Cardinal, Elmo, ketchup, rose
  • 🟦 Words said to have no exact rhymes: Month, orange, purple, silver
  • 🟪 ____ Candy: Cotton, eye, John, rock

So, no one else saw the colors and immediately went to Legends of the Hidden Temple? Honestly, was a little sad that one didn't work out.

After that heartbreak, we went down the line starting with butter, eggs, flour and sugar.

I was trying to figure out Elmo specifically and the red things came fairly easily from there so we added cardinal, ketchup and rose after a brief dalliance of looking for wines with orange and rose.

I figured out purple before blue because John Candy clicked for me. So I saved Uncle Buck for last and selected blue first; month, orange, purple and silver which don't have rhymes.

Then we wrapped it all up with Cotton Candy, Eye Candy and Rock Candy.

Yesterday's Connections answers

  • 🟨 Variation from the norm: Alternative, break, change, departure
  • 🟩 Things that ring: Alarm, bell, intercom, phone
  • 🟦 Things traditionally made of leather: Football, moccasins, saddle, wallet
  • 🟪 Singer-songwriter pianists: Keys, King, Legend, Wonder

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #639, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I must have been hungry today because I saw wonder and immediately thought Wonder Bread. King turned into King's Hawaiian. I spent far more time than I care to admit looking for bread brands.

What I actually claimed first was the green category with alarm, bell, intercom and phone for things that ring.

I saw the yellow category and tried to save it but I was not clicking the blue or purple so I put in alternative, break, change and departure to help myself see the final eight.

That actually helped as the grid adjusted and I was able to see the leather connection of football, moccasins, saddle and wallet.

Which left us with singer songwriters of Alicia Keys, Carole King, John Legend, and Stevie Wonder. A pretty solid lineup.

See more Gaming News
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 11 (#639)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 9 (#637)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 7 (#635)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 8 (#636)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, February 23 (#623)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, March 10 (#638)
Latest in Gaming
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 12 (#640)
Nintendo Switch 2 promo image
Nintendo Switch 2 patent hints at a major improvement — and it could be the reason for the mysterious “C” button
Horizon Forbidden West on PC
AI-powered PlayStation characters are being tested at Sony — what we know
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #374 (Wednesday, March 12 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 11 (#639)
Xbox handheld
Xbox handheld reportedly arriving this year, new PC-like console in 2027
Latest in News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price comes into focus with latest leak
iPhone 15 Pro Max shown in hand
Apple just released emergency security update for flaw used in ‘extremely sophisticated’ attacks — update your iPhone, iPad and Mac right now
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 12 (#640)
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels in Hacks
Max reveals 'Hacks' season 4 release date and trailer — here's when it's coming
Google Pixel 5 review
Google Pixel 10 lineup leaked in new renderings — here's what they look like
A person trying to set up a new Wi-Fi router
Thousands of TP-Link routers have been infected by a botnet to spread malware
More about gaming
NYT Strands on a cellphone

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #374 (Wednesday, March 12 2025)
Nintendo Switch 2 promo image

Nintendo Switch 2 patent hints at a major improvement — and it could be the reason for the mysterious “C” button
NYT Strands on a cellphone

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #374 (Wednesday, March 12 2025)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #374 (Wednesday, March 12 2025)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price comes into focus with latest leak
iPhone 15 Pro Max shown in hand
Apple just released emergency security update for flaw used in ‘extremely sophisticated’ attacks — update your iPhone, iPad and Mac right now
Roomba Combo 205 robot vacuum mop
The Roomba is getting smarter — iRobot announces 8 new robot vacuums loaded with AI tech, starting at $299
Jaden Akins #3 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket against L.J. Cason #2 of the Michigan Wolverines in March 2025
Big Ten 2025 tournament live stream: How to watch men's college hoops online
Google Pixel 5 review
Google Pixel 10 lineup leaked in new renderings — here's what they look like
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels in Hacks
Max reveals 'Hacks' season 4 release date and trailer — here's when it's coming
A person trying to set up a new Wi-Fi router
Thousands of TP-Link routers have been infected by a botnet to spread malware
Nintendo Switch 2 promo image
Nintendo Switch 2 patent hints at a major improvement — and it could be the reason for the mysterious “C” button
Cruel Intentions on Prime Video
Amazon cancels 'Cruel Intentions' after one season on Prime Video