NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, August 14 (#430)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on August 14 for puzzle #430 take a slight step back in difficulty compared to yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #429 in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #430. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Blunder

: Blunder 🟩 Green : Flowers

: Flowers 🟦 Blue : Things bees do

: Things bees do 🟪 Purple: First names of Yankees legends

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Disney this ain't. Double down on flowers and who helps them grow. And it is baseball season, which has a long, long history.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #430?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Blunder: Boo-boo, flub, gaffe, goof

Boo-boo, flub, gaffe, goof 🟩 Flowers: Daisy, jasmine, petunia, poppy

Daisy, jasmine, petunia, poppy 🟦 Things bees do: Buzz, dance, pollinate, sting

Buzz, dance, pollinate, sting 🟪 First names of Yankees legends: Babe, Lou, Mickey, Yogi

Sometimes the traps feels more interesting than that answers.

I spent a minute looking for the Disney connection trying to piece Mickey, Daisy, Goof and maybe Jasmine or Buzz together. Clearly, it doesn't work and I abandoned this before I took a strike.

Goof did give me gaff, flub, and boo-boo for the yellow blunders.

Sticking with Disney, I followed along with flowers for daisy, jasmine, petunia and poppy.

Today I went down the line which is always satisfying and I saw pollinate, buzz and string as I was putting the flowers group together. Dance was a pleasant reminder that bees communicate with a series of "dances" to indicate where flowers are, other bees and predators. It's cool.

I am no Yankees fan but I should have seen the Yankees legends coming. Got stuck on Disney. Meanwhile, Go Orioles! Who as of this writing lead the AL East over the Yankees (I realize its more of a tie at the moment, still.)

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #429, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I began with the yellow category seeing two of the words in the bottom corners and the last two in the top row. Said, spoke, told and voiced. A nice little shape.

It didn't matter what category it was in, I was going to make sobriquet next. What a fun word to drop into a puzzle that seems to shy away from $5 words. Finding designation, handle and moniker was quick from there.

I snagged the purple category next with porter, power, rough and wheel houses. To be honest, I didn't see the house connection, I was mostly confusedly working around the blue category.

Marked, pronounced and striking all make sense as connections but I struggled to see clear as I was solving the grid. In a sense, yes, these words all mean obvious. This is a me issue with the connections sometimes in that I see what you would consider the colloquial definition before I see secondary ones. So, for me, clear wasn't obvious because the other words, to me, mean more than obvious. They mean noticeable, pronounced if you will, whereas clear doesn't really fit that.

So it goes.