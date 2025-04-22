NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, April 23 (#682)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 23 for puzzle #682 are a smidge easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #680, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #682. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Branch, Fur, Act, Bean, Leaf, Muzzle, Bit, Flag, Root, Paw, Gag, May, Trunk, Tail, Sketch, and Tad.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Parts of a tree

: Parts of a tree 🟩 Green : Canine/Feline features

: Canine/Feline features 🟦 Blue : Comedic routine

: Comedic routine 🟪 Purple: ____ pole

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Climb a tree like a pole for a bit with your pet.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #682?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Parts of a tree: Branch, leaf, root, trunk

Branch, leaf, root, trunk 🟩 Canine/feline features: Fur, muzzle, paw, tail

Fur, muzzle, paw, tail 🟦 Comedic routine: Act, big, gag, sketch

Act, big, gag, sketch 🟪 ____ Pole: Bean, flag, may, tad

I went down the line today.

I spotted root and branch first and followed it with leaf and trunk.

Paw and fur stuck out next with the obvious follow ups of muzzle and tail.

I got stuck with the idea of bean counter so it took a moment before I untangled from that for bit and gag. Which made me think of SNL and then we got to sketch and act to wrap up the blue.

Which left us with purple's bean pole, flag pole, maypole and tadpole. Twas a puzzle I wanted to get done today and so it was.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Cancel, as a project : Axe, cut, drop, scrap

: Axe, cut, drop, scrap 🟩 Seen in a pottery studio

🟦 Things that are slippery: Banana peel, eel, grease, ice

Banana peel, eel, grease, ice 🟪 Natural producers of heat: Fire, lightning, sun volcano

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #681, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I don't know that I've ever been more surprised by a purple reveal than I was today.

I spotted kiln and glaze first and immediately thought pottery. Clay and wheel seemed to confirm this. However, I did not select it yet because I thought it would be the blue group.

Instead, my first group was banana peel, eel, grease and ice as slippery things. I don't know why I thought this would be the purple group but it turned out to be blue.

Thinking, I tricked myself, I put in the pottery group which ended up being green.

Fire, lightning, sun and volcano stuck out to me as heat. So I skipped them thinking it would be yellow and instead put in axe, cut, drop and scrap.

I came out of this puzzle with no idea of how it was ranked for difficulty between the four groups.