NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, October 22 (#499)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on October 22 for puzzle #499 are harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #498, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #499. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Brand-name

: Brand-name 🟩 Green : Devise

: Devise 🟦 Blue : NASA spacecraft

: NASA spacecraft 🟪 Purple: Games where you say the game's name

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle has you playing games, looking to space and devising plans for luxury items.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #499?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Brand-name: designer, haute, high-end, luxury

designer, haute, high-end, luxury 🟩 Devise: concoct, engineer, hatch, mastermind

concoct, engineer, hatch, mastermind 🟦 NASA spacecraft: Galileo, Pioneer, Viking, Voyager

Galileo, Pioneer, Viking, Voyager 🟪 Game where you say the game's name: Bingo, Marco Polo, Tag, Uno

I believe I've mentioned before but it is always satisfying to go down the line in order either yellow to purple or in reverse. Today, we went easy to hard.

To kick things off, the yellow category was looking for designer, haute, high-end and luxury which was labeled "brand-name". I think that's the wrong title but the grouping makes sense together.

From there we put together green having seen engineer and hatch. Concoct and mastermind were quick grabs from there.

I recalled Viking, Voyager and Pioneer but totally forgot about Galileo, which was launched by NASA to study Jupiter and it's moons.

It was a coin flip between purple and blue but I was trying to go down the line.

So, I was surprised that purple was the games and not the spacecraft. Still, they are all games where you say their name as you play; bingo, Marco Polo, tag, and Uno.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #498, which had a difficulty rating of 1.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Alyse must have been hungry, because she solved the yellow category right out the gate with Kidney, Mung, Navy, and Pinto. Which meant the pressure was on with only the more difficult categories left to solve.

Next, the green category caught her eye with Draw, Grab, Hook, and Pull. Blue was even easier with its clues based on your standard gear shift: Drive, Low, Neutral and Reverse. Y'know, the PRINDL.

Even the purple category wasn't too tough, though that could be because she finally saw Deadpool & Wolverine over the weekend. It's a bit of wordplay with each ending in pool: Car, Dead, Liver, and Whirl.