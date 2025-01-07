NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, January 7 (#576)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 7 for puzzle #576 is a bit harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #575, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #576. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: A Few, Love, Barbershop, Essays, A Rose, Certain, Enough, A Life, A Deal, Part One, Various, A Cappella, A Novel, Doo-wop, Some, Madrigal

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Vocal music

: Vocal music 🟩 Green : A handful of

: A handful of 🟦 Blue : Book subtitles

: Book subtitles 🟪 Purple: ____ is ____ (is ____)

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Make a deal to sing a little while picking your next read.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #576?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Vocal music: A cappella, barbershop, doo-wop, madrigal

A cappella, barbershop, doo-wop, madrigal 🟩 A handful of: A few, certain, some, various

A few, certain, some, various 🟦 Book subtitles: A life, a novel, essays, part one

A life, a novel, essays, part one 🟪 ____ is ____ (is____): A deal, a rose, enough, love

We kicked off today by going musical having seen A cappella, barbershop, and doo-wop. I remembered that a madrigal is related to singing but could not recall why its related to the other three. Mostly its because madrigals are sung without instruments. If you didn't know, they are parts songs, usually from the renaissance. Here's an Christmas-y example, which is what I associate them with.

Moving on, the weirdness of a life stuck out to me like it was looking for a title. Which led me to Part one and then a novel. Essays was a quick find there for a Book subtitles.

I wasn't seeing the purple connections, so I knocked out the green grouping with A few, certain, some and various for a "handful of." A stretch.

A deal is a deal, with a rose is a rose, enough is enough and love is love, got us the purple category last.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Breathe hard: Gasp, Heave, Pant, Puff

Gasp, Heave, Pant, Puff 🟩 Catchall: Blanket, Broad, General, Umbrella

Blanket, Broad, General, Umbrella 🟦 Metaphors for easy things: Abc, Breeze, Picnic, Pie

Abc, Breeze, Picnic, Pie 🟪 Synonym for rear end minus last letter: Ars, Boot, But, Rum

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #575, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today's jump in difficulty was no joke. After kicking things off by solving yellow with Gasp, Heave, Pant, and Puff, I was properly stumped at where to go next.

I hit a dead end trying to link different types of stores (ABC and General) as well as things you might bring on a picnic. After reshuffling a few times, I realized the Connections crew had a more metaphorical meaning for Picnic in mind, and I picked up Abc, Breeze, and Pie to round out the blue category.

That line of thinking led me to take another, less literal look at Blanket too, which made Broad, General, and Umbrella stick out as other catchall terms.

That left only the purple category as today's rote fill, which was a headscratcher. I always struggle with the homonym and missing one letter clues, and today was no different.