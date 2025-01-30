NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, January 30 (#599)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 30 for puzzle #599 are slightly harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #598, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #599. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Halo, Rigatoni, Air, Wings, Romeo, Harp, Dip, Dwell, Pizza, Parish, Linger, Vibe, Bernie, Aura, Beer, and Insist.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Intangible quality

: Intangible quality 🟩 Green : Game day fare

: Game day fare 🟦 Blue : Keep going on about, with "on"

: Keep going on about, with "on" 🟪 Purple: Starting with European capitals

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Snag a slice of intangible insistence while visiting Europe.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #599?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Intangible quality: Air, aura, halo, vibe

Air, aura, halo, vibe 🟩 Game day fare: Beer, dip, pizza, wings

Beer, dip, pizza, wings 🟦 Keep going on about, with "on": Dwell, harp, insist, linger

Dwell, harp, insist, linger 🟪 Starting with Europeans capitals: Bernie, parish, rigatoni, Romeo

I was on a brewery kick with this one having seen Halo and Harp and thinking beer. I probably could have forced a brewery connection with some of the other words, but it wasn't actually there.

Instead, I snagged game day foods with beer, dip, pizza, and wings, which I was surprised was the green category. Equally, I was surprised that air, aura, halo and vibe were the yellow category. I supposed I rate these things differently than the Connections people.

Blue could also have been a green with dwell, harp, insist and linger.

As usual, I left the "add a letter or find the hidden word" category to the end. It is my Connections weakness. Anyway, these were European capitals hidden in the words Bernie (Switzerland, no matter what Zurich says), Parish (France), Rigatoni (Latvia), and Romeo (Italy).

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Owned: Bore, had, held, possessed

Bore, had, held, possessed 🟩 Things you might do in your sleep: Dream, drool, snore, talk

Dream, drool, snore, talk 🟦 Movie series with 2024 releases: Alien, Gladiator, Venom, Wicked

Alien, Gladiator, Venom, Wicked 🟪 ____ House: Full, gingerbread, haunted, white

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #598, which had a difficulty rating of 2.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

The first thing I saw as I was looking at the grid was Gingerbread, so I was already thinking about movies, though I was actually thinking of Ginger Snaps on the mind. Spotting Gladiator sealed the deal and it was a quick hunt for Venom, Alien and Wicked. I didn't realize all four came out in 2024, but mostly because I've skipped every Venom movie.

I saw drool and talk next and thought sleep. Snore and dream were easy finds from there. But I didn't select them because I also saw yellow with bore, had, held, possessed. Which had me seeing purple next.

Full House, Gingerbread House, Haunted House, White House. Tapped that in and then wrapped up the green and yellow categories to finish it up.