NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, February 20 (#620)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 20 for puzzle #620 are take a giant leap in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #619, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #620. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Rooster, Umbrella, Sleep, Star, SOS, Sunrise, Stay, Flare, Circle, Bunk, Signal, Dew, Alarm, Triangle, Worm, and Crash.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Alert

: Alert 🟩 Green : Spend the night (at)

: Spend the night (at) 🟦 Blue : Associated with early morning

: Associated with early morning 🟪 Purple: Cookie cutter shapes in "Squid Game"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Get up early for some Squid Game after bunking in.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #620?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Alert: Alarm, flare, signal, SOS

Alarm, flare, signal, SOS 🟩 Spend the night (at): Bunk, crash, sleep, stay

Bunk, crash, sleep, stay 🟦 Associated with early morning: Dew, rooster, sunrise, worm

Dew, rooster, sunrise, worm 🟪 Cookie cutter shapes in "Squid Game": Circle, star, triangle, umbrella

Because I saw the companion score first, I let that dictate my path a bit in that I was looking for the yellow to kick things off.

This was picked up quickly with SOS, flare, signal and alarm.

I was looking circle, star and triangle but wasn't immediately making the connection. Instead, I snagged worm and rooster as morning things. Dew and sunrise were obvious from there.

This did open up purple and I added umbrella. At this point, I vaguely recalled the shapes from Squid Game which helped.

Green became the rote fill bunk, crash, sleep and stay as slumber party synonyms.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Structures by the shore: Boardwalk, dock, lighthouse, wharf

Boardwalk, dock, lighthouse, wharf 🟩 Small imperfection: Dent, ding, nick, scratch

Dent, ding, nick, scratch 🟦 Sounds a cuckoo clock makes: Chime, cuckoo, tick, tock

Chime, cuckoo, tick, tock 🟪 ____ Tail: Cock, mock, pig, pony

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #619, which had a difficulty rating of 2.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

It's February but this puzzle made me pine for a beach vacation.

We start with shore structures like the boardwalk, dock, lighthouse and wharf for our yellow group. All of which may features some scars including dents, dings, nicks and scratches.

Up until this point I was thinking hickory dickory dock, but it didn't quite work, obviously. We are a left with clocks sounds; chime, cuckoo, tick and tock.

The purple category left me wanting a drink with cocktail, mocktail, pigtail and ponytail.